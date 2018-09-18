Champions League Match Preview: Manchester City vs Lyon

Pep has his eyes all set on Champions League

The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City kick off this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign with a home encounter against the French side Lyon this Wednesday.

Having made an unbeaten start to the league this year, Pep Guardiola’s side is looking forward to making an early statement of being the title contenders this year with a convincing win over Lyon.

Lyon, the French giants, however, are slightly struggling at the moment. Currently standing on the 7th position in the Ligue 1 table, Lyon has managed to win only 2 matches out of 5 having drawn 1 and lost other 2 matches. Given this is a fresh start in the Champions League; they would be desperately looking forward to put their woes aside and perform strongly against the Cityzens.

Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City sweats on Aguero's fitness

Both Kevin de Bruyne and Claudio Bravo are still unavailable having sustained Lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and Achilles tendon injury respectively.

Manchester City’s most prolific goal scorer Sergio Aguero is also a major doubt after being taken off during the Saturday’s 3-0 win over Fulham with an ankle injury.

It is yet to be seen whether Benjamin Mendy would be fit for this crucial encounter. He is currently recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of Fulham game.

Lyon

Nabil Fekir could be the match winner for Lyon

Lyon would be without striker Amine Gouiri who has been sidelined for the long-term having endured a ruptured cruciate ligament injury.

However, the new signing from Celtic; Moussa Dembele is available for the match and could feature this Wednesday.

Stats and facts

1. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in any competitive fixture.

2. Manchester City have won 7 and drawn the other 1 in their last 8 group-stage home matches in Champions League

3. Lyon have won 2, lost 2 and drawn 1 match in their last five fixtures.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City

Ederson, Delph, Stones, Laporte, Walker , D.Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus, Sterling

Lyon

Lopes, Rafael, Marcelo, Denayer, Mendy, Tousart, Ndombele, Aouar, Traore, Fekir, Dembele