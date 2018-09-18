Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Champions League Match Preview: Manchester City vs Lyon

Saroj Karki
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
259   //    18 Sep 2018, 11:08 IST

Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League
Pep has his eyes all set on Champions League

The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City kick off this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign with a home encounter against the French side Lyon this Wednesday.

Having made an unbeaten start to the league this year, Pep Guardiola’s side is looking forward to making an early statement of being the title contenders this year with a convincing win over Lyon.

Lyon, the French giants, however, are slightly struggling at the moment. Currently standing on the 7th position in the Ligue 1 table, Lyon has managed to win only 2 matches out of 5 having drawn 1 and lost other 2 matches. Given this is a fresh start in the Champions League; they would be desperately looking forward to put their woes aside and perform strongly against the Cityzens.  

Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City sweats on Aguero's fitness

Both Kevin de Bruyne and Claudio Bravo are still unavailable having sustained Lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and Achilles tendon injury respectively.

Manchester City’s most prolific goal scorer Sergio Aguero is also a major doubt after being taken off during the Saturday’s 3-0 win over Fulham with an ankle injury.

It is yet to be seen whether Benjamin Mendy would be fit for this crucial encounter. He is currently recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of Fulham game.

Lyon

Atalanta v Olympique Lyon - UEFA Europa League
Nabil Fekir could be the match winner for Lyon

Lyon would be without striker Amine Gouiri who has been sidelined for the long-term having endured a ruptured cruciate ligament injury.

However, the new signing from Celtic; Moussa Dembele is available for the match and could feature this Wednesday.

Stats and facts

1.    This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in any competitive fixture.

2.    Manchester City have won 7 and drawn the other 1 in their last 8 group-stage home matches in Champions League

3.    Lyon have won 2, lost 2 and drawn 1 match in their last five fixtures.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City

Ederson, Delph, Stones, Laporte, Walker , D.Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus, Sterling

Lyon

Lopes, Rafael, Marcelo, Denayer, Mendy, Tousart, Ndombele, Aouar, Traore, Fekir, Dembele

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Olympique Lyonnais Football Sergio Aguero Nabil Fekir Pep Guardiola
Saroj Karki
CONTRIBUTOR
5 of the greatest Champions League Round of 16 upsets
RELATED STORY
Olympique Lyonnais Féminin: The first team to win the...
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
What if Lyon didn’t sell their best players?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea have shown late interest in Lyon midfielder
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 reasons why Manchester...
RELATED STORY
What the Champions League draw means for English clubs
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues set to hijack the deal for...
RELATED STORY
5 Wingers Liverpool should target
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Today INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
Tomorrow CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
Tomorrow GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
Tomorrow SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us