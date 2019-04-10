×
Champions League News: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Revenge!

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
161   //    10 Apr 2019, 02:26 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Ajax will face Juventus this Wednesday in the first leg of their quarter final tie in the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Ajax defeated Real Madrid in the round of 16 earlier this year, knocking them out of the Knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

Whilst some were shocked by this result, others saw it as being an accurate marker for how bad Real Madrid's season has been.

Ajax then drew Juventus in the quarter finals, with the first leg taking place tomorrow evening in Amsterdam.

Although Juventus are the favourites, their threat seemed diminished as Cristiano Ronaldo picked up an injury in the international break. 

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has miraculously managed to recover in time and will start according to reports.

Further reports from Spanish news publication, Marca suggest that Ronaldo is keen to exact his revenge on Ajax for eliminating his former club Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

It will no doubt be a considerable blow, psychologically, for Ajax, knowing that after all the weeks of doubt they will have to face Cristiano Ronaldo.

Furthermore, if what Marca have reported is true, then the Dutch side should be even more worried as facing Ronaldo alone is a scary proposition, but facing him when he is on a mission is something else entirely.

Ronaldo's form in the quarter finals stage of the Champions League is unparalleled with the Portuguese having scored a ridiculous 23 goals in just 20 games.

To put that into context Lionel Messi has only managed to score 10 goals in the Champions League quarter finals.

Therefore, if Ronaldo truly does want to exact his revenge on Ajax then we can expect that he may score a goal or two in the coming two matches.

What's next?

The first leg of the quarter final clash will take place on April 10 in Amsterdam.

