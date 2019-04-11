Champions League news: Ajax fan hurls cup at Cristiano Ronaldo during goal celebration

The Portuguese scored a vital away goal for Juventus in the encounter

What's the story?

A home fan was seen hurling a cup at Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo when he was celebrating his side's only goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final fixture against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

In case you didn't know...

Ajax played host to Juventus in the opening leg of the quarter finals in a game that saw the Bianconeri held to a 1-1 draw by the Dutch outfit.

Ronaldo, who returned to action after having sat out three league games owing to an injury, found the net in the 45th minute to give his side a crucial lead. However, Ajax found an equaliser immediately after half-time courtesy of a stunning David Neres goal.

Speaking of Ronaldo after the game, Juventus boss Max Allegri said (via Goal),

"He was just coming back, he ran a lot and he played a good game. He started the action and he wrapped it up [with the goal]. This is Ronaldo."

"But I would add that in the second leg we have to do better as a team and most of all when have possession of the ball and they are pressing us."

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo's header takes his record Champions League goal tally to a staggering 125 and the Portuguese promptly celebrated in front of the 50,000 home fans at the stadium.

In the midst of the celebration, a young fan was seen hurling a cup at the 34-year-old forward, who was surrounded by his teammates at half-time. The fan appeared to laugh as he was dragged away by security staff, The Sun reports.

Ajax fan throwing a plastic cup at Ronaldo during his celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/YXDoTKEYlJ — Itsdaijon (@DaijonGordon) April 10, 2019

This is not the first time Ronaldo has been confronted by fans. Two months ago, he also encountered a bare-chested fan during Juventus' 3-0 league win over Sassuolo.

What's next?

Juventus will once again face Ajax in the second leg of the fixture on April 16. In the meantime, they are scheduled to take on SPAL in the Serie A this Saturday.

