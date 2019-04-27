PSG News: Neymar hit with 3 match UCL ban for insulting referee

Neymar has been banned from the first three UCL games of the next season by UEFA

What's the story?

Neymar had courted controversy in this year's Champions League with his outspoken comments against the referee who awarded a dubious penalty in favour of Manchester United against his club Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Parc des Princes. Now, Mirror has reported that the Brazilian talisman has been banned for the first three UCL fixtures of next season for his antics.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated in sensational circumstances in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Paris. Carrying a 2-0 lead from the first leg, the Parisians conceded two early goals, but had swung the tie back in their favour with a goal from their side. But VAR came into play in extra time, deeming that Presnel Kimpembe had unlawfully used his hands to defend. The decision was derided by many pundits, but Marcus Rashford stepped up to score and send The Red Devils into the quarter-finals.

The heart of the matter

Neymar, who has just returned to the field following a long injury layoff due to a broken foot, had viciously attacked the referee and VAR on social media following the game.

"This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go **** yourselves!”

UEFA, the governing body of the Champions League and European Club Football, has declared his comments as unlawful. The official statement read as follows:

"The CEDB (Control Ethics and Disciplinary Board) has decided to suspend the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior for three (3) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for insulting match officials."

What's next?

Having wrapped up the Ligue 1 title last week with a 3-1 victory over AS Monaco, Neymar's Paris Saint Germain go up against Rennes in the French Cup on Sunday. With the Champions League debacle weighing on them, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to complete the domestic double atleast to satisfy his ever so demanding club management.