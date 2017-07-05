Championship set to be John Terry's toughest test yet

John Terry could have taken the lucrative and easy route to retirement, but has instead opted for what could be his toughest role to date.

Chelsea legend John Terry arrives at Aston Villa

A player decorated equally in terms of medals and controversy, John Terry has finally said goodbye to Stamford Bridge as the former England captain swaps the high-profile world of the English Premier League for the raw emotion of the Championship. Leaving Chelsea was expected to mark the end of his career, but Terry, 36, appears to have one last point to prove has he takes on what could be his toughest assignment to date.

While Terry’s contribution to his country over the course of a decade - where he earned 78 caps - is often widely celebrated, his playing style and controversy, both on and off the field, has left him vulnerable to public criticism. But he is the sort of character to thrive on being the man either hated or loved, and will celebrate both opinions in his own unique way.

A hero to the Chelsea fans that share the same unshakable passion for their club, Terry is the perfect player to exemplify what true loyalty to the badge means in the modern game. To others, his efforts are overshadowed by off field headlines that optimise all that is wrong with the culture and attitude of the modern Premier League player. Divided opinions on Terry are not just restricted to fans either, as many of his professional peers hold the same view, one way or the other.

John Terry represented England for almost a decade

His on and off the field controversies are well-documented, and his mistakes are universally celebrated by those outside of Stamford Bridge. There is no need to revisit the various altercations, allegations, full-kit celebrations and court appearances that define the career of a player who will remain one of the Premier League's best defenders. Terry has an edge about his game and his personality that forms a key part of both his career and of his character.

But despite the undoubtedly lucrative offers from China, the United States and even other Premier League clubs, Terry has opted to sign for Aston Villa and continue his career in the Championship. It is a brave move for a man of his age and profile, and he will not be in for an easy ride. Attentions will now switch to his performances, and he will be under immediate scrutiny as the majority of the country sit back and wait for him to fail.

Also read: Will there ever be another centre half like John Terry?

He can expect a difficult welcome at each and every away ground, and supporters will have circled the fixture against Aston Villa on their calendars following his arrival in the Midlands. Likewise, opposition players will be keen to welcome him to one of the toughest and most competitive feeder leagues in the world, and he can expect a rough ride in his opening few games as he adapts to this unfamiliar environment. His experiences during a brief loan-spell at Nottingham Forest almost two decades ago will hold little value now.

So what can Terry expect from the Championship? It is a demanding league, intense through its fixture congestion and competitive nature, and the end prize of promotion can often lead to financial make or break. The stakes of success are that high.

John Terry claimed five English Premier League trophies during his time at Chelsea

Having claimed five Premier League winners' medals at Chelsea, together with both European trophies, it is difficult to understand his motivation not to swap the top-flight for the television studio. He should be praised for his decision, as players are a long time retired, but is it really the right option?

In fact, it is difficult to know what success will be for Terry. Success for Aston Villa will of course be promotion, a return to the league where a club of their status truly belong, but the efforts involved in getting there make it hard to believe that Terry will be as key to that success as he would like to think he can be. There is no way he will be able to play a full season, and his contribution will be restricted, just like his training programme.

There are also reports that Terry could captain Aston Villa for the upcoming season. In fact, Terry's main reason for leaving Chelsea was to play regular football before his career comes to a close, but the Championship is a very different prospect when compared against the likes of Major League Soccer.

Steven Gerrard and fellow Chelsea legend Frank Lampard opted for the US when deciding to step down a level, Terry has taken a step down in quality, but certainly not in terms of intensity. This will be a different and difficult challenge for the former England star.

But Terry still has the ability, knowledge and experience to make an impression in the Championship, and he will thrive on the abuse that will inevitably follow him around the country as he experiences a totally new footballing environment. Such hostility will not faze him, and he will be good value for a few set-piece goals through his natural desire and dedication for whatever cause he represents when he steps over the white line.

The Championship will be a whole new environment for John Terry at this stage of his career

However, this can also prove negative, and as a target for the opposition his reactions will make him a target for the match officials too. John Terry will collect a few yellow cards this coming season, and those will inevitably also lead to a few reds.

His suspensions are likely to dictate his rest time as much as manager Steve Bruce, and there will be times when he will question his decision to switch to this level of football. Whatever happens, Terry was never likely to leave the game quietly, and few high-profile players are ever likely to follow the same route into retirement in the future.