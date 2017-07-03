Terry joins Aston Villa

John Terry has ended his long association with Chelsea by signing for Championship hopefuls Aston Villa.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 22:17 IST

John Terry, Aston Villa. CREDIT: Twitter @AVFCOfficial

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea captain John Terry.

Bar a six-game loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the 1999/2000 season, Terry has spent his entire career at Stamford Bridge, making 717 appearances and winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cup crowns and the Champions League in 2012.

But with playing time limited under Antonio Conte last season, he opted to move on when his contract expired at the end of June.

And, despite receiving offers from around the world, the 36-year-old has been persuaded to drop down to the Championship after holding talks with Villa boss Steve Bruce in Portugal last month.

Villa have put together an initial 12-month package that will see Terry reportedly earn £4million a year including bonuses.

Bruce, and club owner Dr Tony Xia, will hope the defender's experience can prove vital as Villa look to bounce back to the Premier League at the second attempt after finishing 13th last season.

"I am delighted to join Aston Villa," said Terry, who also won 78 caps for England.

"It’s a club I have admired from afar for many years – there are fantastic facilities at Bodymoor Heath, Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there’s a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce.

"I can’t wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season."