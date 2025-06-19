Gabby Agbonlahor predicts result of Arsenal facing Manchester United and Liverpool in first few weeks of 2025/26 Premier League season

Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted a slow start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign for Arsenal. The former Aston Villa striker believes the Gunners would amass only seven points from a possible first 18.

Ad

The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season were released on Wednesday (June 18). Arsenal were handed a tough start as they will face three big six sides in their first six league matches.

They will commence their campaign with a trip to Old Trafford, where they’ll take on Manchester United. The following week, they will host newly promoted Leeds United at home and wrap up their list of fixtures in August against Liverpool at Anfield.

Ad

Trending

Their tough start to the campaign will continue in September with clashes against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle United. The Gunners will be hoping they can put an end to their near misses in the Premier League after second-place finishes in the last three seasons.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor made gloomy predictions regarding how Arsenal will fare in their first six Premier League games of the 2025/26 campaign. He believed they would draw with Manchester United and lose to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ad

He said:

"Man United away first game, first game at home, they'll be lively, I've gone for a draw. Leeds at home, I've gone for a win, Liverpool away, a loss. Forest at home a narrow win, Man City at home a loss and Newcastle away - they don't do well there, I've gone for a loss.

Ad

"So that's seven points there from a possible 18 for Arsenal. That wouldn't be a great start for them."

While Arsenal have been handed one of the most difficult starts to the 2025/26 Premier League season, the difficulty of their first five matches is easier than those of Manchester United, as per Opta. The statistical website also claimed the difficulty of their first 10 games is slightly easier than their opening five. It is rated as the eighth hardest in the division.

Ad

Arsenal’s 2025/26 Premier League fixtures in full

Below is a full list of Arsenal’s EPL fixtures for the upcoming season.

AUGUST

Sun 17 Manchester United (A)

Sat 23 Leeds United (H)

Sat 30 Liverpool (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 13 Nottingham Forest (H)

Sat 20 Manchester City (H)

Sat 27 Newcastle United (A)

OCTOBER

Sat 4 West Ham United (H)

Sat 18 Fulham (A)

Sat 25 Crystal Palace (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 1 Burnley (A)

Sat 8 Sunderland (A)

Ad

Sat 22 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sat 29 Chelsea (A)

DECEMBER

Wed 3 Brentford (H)

Sat 6 Aston Villa (A)

Sat 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Sat 20 Everton (A)

Sat 27 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Tue 30 Aston Villa (H)

JANUARY

Sat 3 Bournemouth (A)

Wed 7 Liverpool (H)

Sat 17 Nottingham Forest (A)

Sat 24 Manchester United (H)

Sat 31 Leeds United (A)

FEBRUARY

Feb 7 Sunderland (H)

Wed 11 Brentford (A)

Sat 21 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Sat 28 Chelsea (H)

MARCH

Wed 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Sat 14 Everton (H)

Ad

Sat 21 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

APRIL

Sat 11 Bournemouth (H)

Sat 18 Manchester City (A)

Sat 25 Newcastle United (H)

MAY

Sat 2 Fulham (H)

Sat 9 West Ham United (A)

Sun 17 Burnley (H)

Sun 24 Crystal Palace (A)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More