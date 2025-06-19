Gabby Agbonlahor predicts result of Arsenal facing Manchester United and Liverpool in first few weeks of 2025/26 Premier League season

Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted a slow start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign for Arsenal. The former Aston Villa striker believes the Gunners would amass only seven points from a possible first 18.
The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season were released on Wednesday (June 18). Arsenal were handed a tough start as they will face three big six sides in their first six league matches.
They will commence their campaign with a trip to Old Trafford, where they’ll take on Manchester United. The following week, they will host newly promoted Leeds United at home and wrap up their list of fixtures in August against Liverpool at Anfield.
Their tough start to the campaign will continue in September with clashes against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle United. The Gunners will be hoping they can put an end to their near misses in the Premier League after second-place finishes in the last three seasons.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor made gloomy predictions regarding how Arsenal will fare in their first six Premier League games of the 2025/26 campaign. He believed they would draw with Manchester United and lose to Liverpool and Manchester City.
He said:
"Man United away first game, first game at home, they'll be lively, I've gone for a draw. Leeds at home, I've gone for a win, Liverpool away, a loss. Forest at home a narrow win, Man City at home a loss and Newcastle away - they don't do well there, I've gone for a loss.
"So that's seven points there from a possible 18 for Arsenal. That wouldn't be a great start for them."
While Arsenal have been handed one of the most difficult starts to the 2025/26 Premier League season, the difficulty of their first five matches is easier than those of Manchester United, as per Opta. The statistical website also claimed the difficulty of their first 10 games is slightly easier than their opening five. It is rated as the eighth hardest in the division.
Arsenal’s 2025/26 Premier League fixtures in full
Below is a full list of Arsenal’s EPL fixtures for the upcoming season.
AUGUST
Sun 17 Manchester United (A)
Sat 23 Leeds United (H)
Sat 30 Liverpool (A)
SEPTEMBER
Sat 13 Nottingham Forest (H)
Sat 20 Manchester City (H)
Sat 27 Newcastle United (A)
OCTOBER
Sat 4 West Ham United (H)
Sat 18 Fulham (A)
Sat 25 Crystal Palace (H)
NOVEMBER
Sat 1 Burnley (A)
Sat 8 Sunderland (A)
Sat 22 Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Sat 29 Chelsea (A)
DECEMBER
Wed 3 Brentford (H)
Sat 6 Aston Villa (A)
Sat 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
Sat 20 Everton (A)
Sat 27 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
Tue 30 Aston Villa (H)
JANUARY
Sat 3 Bournemouth (A)
Wed 7 Liverpool (H)
Sat 17 Nottingham Forest (A)
Sat 24 Manchester United (H)
Sat 31 Leeds United (A)
FEBRUARY
Feb 7 Sunderland (H)
Wed 11 Brentford (A)
Sat 21 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Sat 28 Chelsea (H)
MARCH
Wed 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
Sat 14 Everton (H)
Sat 21 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
APRIL
Sat 11 Bournemouth (H)
Sat 18 Manchester City (A)
Sat 25 Newcastle United (H)
MAY
Sat 2 Fulham (H)
Sat 9 West Ham United (A)
Sun 17 Burnley (H)
Sun 24 Crystal Palace (A)