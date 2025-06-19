“Could a woman make your team, fellas” - Donald Trump makes controversial claim in meeting with Juventus squad before Club World Cup game

President Donald Trump made a controversial comment to the Juventus squad ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup opener, reports Sport Bible. The Serie A side kick started their tournament with a 5-0 win over Al Ain on Wednesday, June 18.

Ahead of the tie, the Bianconeri team paid a visit to the White House to meet the President of America, Donald Trump, at his oval office. Among the players present were USMNT footballers Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie.

However, President Trump put the squad in a spot of bother by asking them if a woman could be included in their team.

“Could a woman make your team, fellas,” said Trump.

The players stood in awkward silence before Damien Comolli, Juventus’s general manager, took matters in his hands. He reponded:

"We have a very good women’s team."

Comolli, ofcourse, was referring to the Bianconeri Women's team, who won the Serie A Femminile title this season. Trump wasn't done, though, and responded:

"But they should be playing with women. He’s being very diplomatic."

Juventus, however, didn't let that meeting distract them, and started their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a bang. The Serie A giants made light work of Al Ain, with Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao scoring braces, and Kenan Yildiz also getting on the scoresheet. The Bianconeri next face Wydad AC on Sunday, June 22, at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Has Juventus previously won the FIFA Club World Cup?

Igor Tudor

Juventus have never won the FIFA Club World Cup and are playing in the tournament for the first time this year. The Bianconeri endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign, finishing fourth in the Serie A.

Thiago Motta was let go in March, with Igor Tudor taking his place in the middle of the campaign. The Italian giants reached the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia, and the semifinals of the Supercoppa Italiana.

Juventus exited the Champions League in the knockout playoffs, so the FIFA Club World Cup represents an opportunity to redeem their campaign. The newly revamped tournament features 32 teams for the first time this year.

The Bianconeri are in Group G, alongside Al Ain, Wydad AC, and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's team will also be eyeing the FIFA Club World Cup as an opportunity to salvage the season after a poor 2024-25 campaign. The Cityzens ended the season with just the Community Shield and failed to lift a major trophy.

