Arsenal enquire about signing Premier League midfielder who scored 14 goals and registered 15 assists last season: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made preliminary enquiries regarding a potential deal for Morgan Rogers as part of their preparations for next season. Rogers, who joined Villa over a year ago, has seen his stock rise at the Birmingham-based club.

After finishing in the second position in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, Mikel Arteta is poised to bolster his squad to increase their competition level. The Gunners have been linked to a plethora of players in the ongoing transfer window, though they are yet to make their first summer signing.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Arsenal have made informal enquiries into a deal for Morgan Rogers, exploring the feasibility of persuading Premier League rivals Aston Villa to approve a move to the Emirates Stadium. Rogers was one of Villa’s standout players in the 2024-25 campaign, as he was only surpassed by Ollie Watkins in terms of goals contributed for the club across competitions.

While Arsenal are considering a potential swoop, it is believed that Aston Villa are determined to retain the services of the midfielder as they see him as a key part of their future under manager Unai Emery. The report adds that they will entertain transfer talks only if a mega-money bid is put on the table in the coming months. Morgan Rogers has five years remaining on his current deal with Aston Villa.

Adding to the intrigue, Arsenal are facing competition for the signature of Rogers from Chelsea, who have also identified the 22-year-old as a top target this summer. Rogers’ current market value is €55 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Arsenal sent Benjamin Sesko message amid growing interest for Bundesliga star

Benjamin Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has spoken about the player’s transfer situation with Arsenal. He strongly refuted claims that they are trying to force RB Leipzig to reduce their asking price for the 22-year-old. Arsenal are actively looking to address their striking issues ahead of next season, and one player who has emerged as their priority target is Sesko.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport and Fabrizio Romano, Basanovic was asked whether reports were true that he had pressed Leipzig to lower their asking price to make it easier for Sesko to join Arsenal for a reduced fee. Responding, he said:

“This is far from truth! We respect RB Leipzig and I am 100% convinced RB Leipzig will also respect our decision for the next step when we decide to do it.

“Even if there may be - or will be - a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig. I believe this is not the right way, because the way you actually exit from the club shows your values. Values that you are bringing into a new club.

“I can understand in very big transfers, there are a lot of different interests but no matter what, I believe in football world should be more respect.”

As per reports, the Gunners have held initial talks with RB Leipzig, and the Bundesliga side wants a deal worth somewhere between £68.4m [€80m] and £85.5m [€100m] for the striker. Sesko himself is believed to be interested in moving to the Emirates, but the North London club have yet to make an official offer.

