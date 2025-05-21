Chelsea set to make €100 million bid to sign Premier League star - Reports

Chelsea are all set to make a €100 million bid for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. According to a report by Football Transfers (via GiveMeSport), the Blues have identified Rogers as a top target this summer and are considering making a formal offer for the Englishman.

Ad

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wings, has garnered the attention of a few Premier League clubs, courtesy of his 29 goal contributions in 53 appearances across the season. He has scored 14 goals and delivered 15 assists, with eight goals and 11 assists coming in the domestic league itself.

Aston Villa value him at €106 million, but Chelsea will not shy away from spending a three-figure sum this summer. According to GiveMeSport, if Unai Emery's side fail to earn a UEFA Champions League spot for next season, it is likely that Rogers will head to Stamford Bridge as his next destination.

Ad

Trending

Apart from Chelsea, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are another Premier League outfit monitoring the midfielder, as per Football Transfers. However, GiveMeSport claims the Blues could be the first side to approach him formally and make an official bid.

Villa find themselves in a tough PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) situation. The club spent over €200 million on players last summer and generated sales of more than €100 million in January this year. They need a major sale before the June PSR deadline in order to stay away from sanctions. Hence, a probable move for Rogers might help them in this regard.

Ad

Chelsea to support Maresca with key transfers

Enzo Maresca's side will be playing the UEFA Europa Conference League final in their pursuit of a spot in the Champions League next season. They are in the fifth position in the Premier League, sharing the same points with sixth-placed Aston Villa, and have to finish the league among the top five teams in case they don't win the final on May 28.

Ad

However, heading forward to the next season, the Blues will require some reinforcements. As per a report by The Chelsea Chronicle, the club is looking for a striker, a right-footed winger, and a defender who can operate both as a left-back and a centre-back.

Strikers like Ipswich's Liam Delap and Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres are among the targets, alongside RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, who seems a perfect fit for Maresca's project. The club has been linked with Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Milan's Rafael Leao along with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho to strengthen their flanks.

For their defensive option, Chelsea might evaluate Jorrel Hato, who plays as a left-back for AFC Ajax.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More