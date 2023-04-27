"Chance to rejuvenate his career" - Journalist claims Arsenal star is likely to consider a move to Premier League rivals due to lack of game-time

Journalist Chris Wheatley has claimed that Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe has grown disappointed with his role at the club. The 22-year-old is reportedly interested in a move to Aston Villa in what would be a reunion with previous manager Unai Emery.

Despite a strong campaign last year that saw him score 10 goals and make two assists in 33 appearances, Smith-Rowe has failed to make a single start this season. While most of that can be attributed to injury troubles from earlier in the season, the youngster is still unhappy with his involvement.

Wheatley said:

“There’s absolutely truth in Villa's interest in Smith Rowe. Unai Emery’s a big admirer of Emile Smith Rowe. Don’t forget, he was the manager who gave him his opportunity in the Arsenal first-team when he took over at head coach,” the journalist said via The Chris Wheatley Show

“I know he’s disappointed with his lack of first-team opportunities. Whether or not he looks for a move away from the club is another story altogether. He’s a quality player, he offers a lot.

“And I think in games like that match against Southampton, I think Emile Smith Rowe could have offered something different to someone like Fabio Vieira. So yeah, Smith Rowe is wanted by Aston Villa. I think it’s a move that he would certainly consider because it’s a chance to rejuvenate his career."

Smith-Rowe was handed his Arsenal debut by Emery in the Europa League in 2018. If he cannot break into Arteta's side, a move to a high-flying Villa side under Emery could prove to be mutually beneficial. Under the Spaniard, the Birmingham outfit have shot up the Premier League table, looking well-poised to land a European qualification spot.

Arsenal set to sign Chelsea midfielder on a free

N'Golo Kante could join Chelsea's cross-town rivals.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to join Arsenal at the end of the season. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Frenchman, whose contract with the Blues is set to expire in the summer, is looking to join their London rivals.

The midfielder believes that his future under Mikel Arteta would be more stable than whoever is brought in as the new manager at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners are also being linked to West Ham United's Declan Rice. With the signing of Kante and Rice, they could heavily revamp their midfield.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes