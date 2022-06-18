Changes Liverpool need to make to win the Premier League in 2022-23

With the new season approaching, it brings a new set of challenges for Liverpool Football Club. The Reds missed out on a possible quadruple last season and ended up winning the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. They need to work on some aspects of their gameplay and team constitution to stay a step ahead of their rivals and go all guns blazing in the 2022-23 season. Without further ado, let's get to them.

A fresh approach to breach defenses

Most Premier League teams know how to defend against Liverpool. It just seems like shutting down Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas is equivalent to shutting down the team's goals.

While it's not necessary to cut them out completely, there just isn't a backup tactic that they can implement mid-game to help the attackers score.

Alexander-Arnold should have a backup. Joe Gomez did a fantastic job of filling in for him during his injury period but just isn't a natural right-back. The Reds have signed 18-year old Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, as he would be a natural to fill in Alexander-Arnold's boots.

Exposed defensive highline

The defenders from Liverpool's 2021-22 team did a fantastic job conceding the joint-least goals (26) in the league. Virgil van Dijk had a brilliant comeback season and Joel Matip arguably had his best season in a Reds shirt. Ibrahima Konate turned out to be a smart buy as he was smartly used against quicker and physical opponents. Alisson Becker was one of the best goalkeepers in the world this past season.

Van Dijk and Matip were every Premier League attacker's worst nightmare

If there was to be one negative, it would be the exposed highline. Too many faster opponents caught the highline out and a lot of precious points were dropped because of it. If Liverpool were to continue using this highline for the upcoming season, there should be sufficient cover for the caught-out full-backs.

New midfield combinations

Klopp's midfield is rarely able to affect the outcome of the match if the full-backs have an off game. While Fabinho offers stability to the backline, Thiago Alcantara offers the chance to control the game and help the attackers find space in the opposition half.

Fabinho and Thiago are vital to this Liverpool side

It's a struggle to see how Liverpool concede points with a midfield consisting of these two as they seldom put a wrong foot in the 90 minutes. The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain haven't been as successful in the third midfielder role as Klopp would have wanted.

Thiago's best days are behind him and may not be fit enough to play every game in the 38-game season. Henderson has done a brilliant job in Fabinho's number 6 role and should solely be utilized there when Fabinho is to be rested. Harvey Elliott should be retained in that right side 8 role again in the upcoming season, with Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson being his backups.

Liverpool should look to offload Oxlade-Chamberlain and replace him with a player who can easily be deputy to Thiago and match his on-pitch creativity. It would be fair if Naby Keita is given another season to show his worth, but if they receive an appropriate offer for him, they should sell.

New look Liverpool attack

The 2021-22 season saw Liverpool break their own record of most goals in a single season. However, at the turn of the new year, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz seemed to be the only two attackers who had goals in them. The attack failed to score in any of the finals that they competed in, and frequent injuries to Roberto Firmino took a hit to the squad's depth.

Mane and Diaz were Liverpool's best attackers in 2022

While Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah played their part in 2021, they just didn't seem to have the consistency to pull it off until the end of the season. With Mane leaving the club, Klopp has a lot to think about.

Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez are expected to be part of the roster for the season. This will help Klopp with his attacking options. Besides Salah and Firmino, all the attackers in the team are flexible enough to play any attacking role. This trait helps in switching positions in between games to lose track of a defender and results in great results.

How will the new additions fit?

Fabio Carvalho was announced earlier to be a part of the squad shortly after the season concluded. He is a winger/false nine, who can play multiple positions. He is quick with his feet and dribbles really well. He also has a good eye for goal.

Darwin Nunez was rumoured to be a part of Jurgen Klopp's side when news arose of Sadio Mane leaving the club. He is 22 years old and primarily plays as a center forward, while also being comfortable on the left side of the pitch. He is a poacher and a brilliant finisher.

Calvin Ramsay is a young, talented right-back. He is an exciting prospect who played for Scottish side Aberdeen last season. He scored once and had nine assists to his name in the 33 appearances he made.

With Manchester City further strengthening their squad, it will surely be another title race. We should all be excitedly looking forward to a competitive football season.

