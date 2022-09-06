4 players Thomas Tuchel could introduce into Chelsea's starting XI against Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea will kick start their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign with an away trip to Croatian club side Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, September 6.

The Blues will be hoping to make a huge statement in Group E, as they aim to win the competition for the third time.

Thomas Tuchel's team haven't really had the best of starts in the Premier League this season and are currently five points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

They will be hoping to correct their wrongs in the UEFA Champions League when they travel to Dinamo Zagreb.

A couple of changes could be made to the Chelsea team that secured a hard-fought 2-1 home win against West Ham United. As such, this article will look at four players who should be brought into the starting XI by Tuchel.

#1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa is the world's most expensive goalkeeper

The Spaniard could be on course to land his first start of the season against Dinamo Zagreb, following a not too convincing performance from Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese goalkeeper has been guilty of making a couple of costly errors in goal for Chelsea this season. This could possibly encourage Tuchel to start Kepa Arrizabalaga over Mendy against Dinamo Zagreb.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Tuchel on Kepa: "From my point of view, he's absolutely ready to play. It's on us if we give him the chance or not but he's 100% ready given how he behaves and how trains." Tuchel on Kepa: "From my point of view, he's absolutely ready to play. It's on us if we give him the chance or not but he's 100% ready given how he behaves and how trains."

As for Kepa, head coach Tuchel hinted that the world's most expensive goalkeeper is 100 percent ready for the game. He also revealed that it's up to him to decide if he plays Kepa or not.

#2 Ben Chilwell

Chilwell registered a goal and an assist against West Ham United

Following a brilliant performance for Chelsea coming off the bench against West Ham United, Ben Chilwell could be in line to start against Dinamo Zagreb.

The English defender was brought on by Tuchel in the 72nd minute for Marc Cucurella. The 25-year-old went on to produce a match-winning performance.

Chilwell scored Chelsea's equalizer in the 76th minute and then provided the much-needed assist for Kai Havertz's goal in the 88th minute.

His performance over the weekend could hand him a much more deserving start against Dinamo Zagreb, which could see Cucurella drop to the bench.

#3 Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta is the captain of the Blues

Another Chelsea player who could be introduced in the starting XI to face Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League is Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Blues captain hasn't really been a regular starter for the West London club this season, despite playing the full 90 minutes against Everton.

However, all that could change against Dinamo Zagreb, with the omission of Thiago Silva from the Chelsea match squad to create room for Azpilicueta.

Recall that Silva didn't travel with the Blues for their first UEFA Champions League game of the season. He has been rested by the Blues after playing all six of their league games thus far.

Tuchel could opt to use either Koulibaly or Fofana in the central defensive position, which would allow Azpilicueta to start in the back-three.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut

The Gabonese striker signed for Chelsea on transfer deadline day from Spanish giants Barcelona but is yet to make his debut for the Blues.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand to watch his new club against West Ham United over the weekend from the stands.

While the game against the Hammers came too sudden for the striker, he could be able to make his debut against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing his new protective mask… 📸 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing his new protective mask… 📸 https://t.co/VNOY6AcZx0

Aubameyang, however, is currently nursing a jaw injury, as reported by Goal. He has been assigned a protective mask, with Tuchel stating that the 33-year-old is in contention to play on Tuesday.

