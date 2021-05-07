Charlton Athletic vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Charlton Athletic are set to play host to Hull City at the Valley on Sunday for their latest League One fixture.

Charlton Athletic come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Michael Appleton's Lincoln City on Tuesday at the Valley. Second-half goals from striker Jayden Stockley, on loan from Preston North End, centre-back Ryan Inniss and forward Chuks Aneke ensured victory for Nigel Adkins' Charlton Athletic. Winger Harry Anderson scored the consolation goal for Lincoln City.

Hull City, on the other hand, beat Leam Richardson's Wigan Athletic 3-1 last Saturday at the KCOM Stadium. Goals from young attacker Keane Lewis-Potter, midfielder George Honeyman and Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis secured the win for Grant McCann's Hull City. Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo scored the sole goal for Wigan Athletic.

Charlton Athletic vs Hull City Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Hull City have won three games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in League One, with Hull City beating ten-man Charlton Athletic 2-0. Goals from winger Hakeeb Adelakun and Scottish midfielder Greg Docherty sealed the deal for Hull City. Charlton Athletic had veteran midfielder Darren Pratley sent off in the second-half.

Charlton Athletic form guide in League One: W-D-D-L-W

Hull City form guide in League One: W-W-D-W-W

Charlton Athletic vs Hull City Team News

Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic will be without midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, while there are doubts over the availability of young attacker Diallang Jaiyesimi. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nigel Adkins is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jake Forster-Caskey

Doubtful: Diallang Jaiyesimi

Suspended: None

Hull City

Meanwhile, Hull City manager Grant McCann will be unable to call upon the services of Austrian winger Thomas Mayer, young midfielder Callum Jones and defender Festus Arthur, while there are doubts over the availability of left-backs Brandon Fleming and Max Clark, as well as midfielder Jordan Flores.

Injured: Thomas Mayer, Callum Jones, Festus Arthur

Doubtful: Jordan Flores, Max Clark, Brandon Fleming

Suspended: None

Charlton Athletic vs Hull City Predicted XI

Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo, Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey, Ben Watson, Albie Morgan, Ian Maatsen, Jayden Stockley, Liam Miller

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder, Regan Slater, Greg Docherty, Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis

Charlton Athletic vs Hull City Prediction

Charlton Athletic are 8th in the League One table, one point behind 6th-placed Portsmouth. Attacker Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley have led the line well, but the absence of midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey due to injury could prove to be a problem.

Hull City, on the other hand, are the champions of League One, and will play in the EFL Championship next season. Forward Mallik Wilks has scored 19 league goals so far, while midfielder George Honeyman has proved to be an important member of the side as well.

Charlton Athletic will be keen to get into the playoff spots, and might just win here.

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Hull City

