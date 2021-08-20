Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Charlton Athletic invite Wigan Athletic to The Valley on Saturday as League One action returns over the weekend.

The hosts are winless after three games and their 2-1 loss to MK Dons last time around was their second defeat in a row, following another 2-1 loss to Oxford United.

Wigan Athletic have had a modest outing in the competition so far and have a win, draw and a loss apiece from their three games so far. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Wycombe at home last time around.

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 14 times across all competitions so far. They have been very evenly matched in the fixture with six wins for the hosts and five for the visiting side. Only three meetings have ended in draws.

Last season, Charlton Athletic completed a league double over Wigan as they recorded 1-0 wins in the home and away League One fixtures.

Charlton Athletic form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Wigan Athletic form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Charlton Athletic

Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Ronnie Schwartz won't be available for the hosts. Gilbey contracted COVID-19 last week and is ruled out until next week. Jake Forster-Caskey is a long-term absentee following knee surgery.

Injuries: Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey, Ronnie Schwartz, Jake Forster-Caskey

Suspension: None

Wigan Athletic

The Latics do not have any fresh injury concerns for this game and Gwion Edwards is the only player who remains unavailable on account of injury.

Injuries: Gwion Edwards

Suspension: None

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Craig MacGillivray; Chris Gunter, Akin Famewo, Ryan Inniss, Adam Matthews; Diallang Jaiyesimi, Albie Morgan, George Dobson; Conor Washington, Josh Davison, Jayden Stockley

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Luke Robinson, Kelland Watts, Jack Whatmough, Tendayi Darikwa; Tom Naylor, Max Power; Callum Lang, Will Keane, Stephen Humphrys; Charlie Wyke

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Charlton have not had much luck in front of goal so far. They kept a clean sheet in the season opener but have conceded two goals in each of their last two games. Wigan have scored one goal in each of their outings so far but managed to keep a clean sheet against Rotherham last week.

We don't expect this game to be a high scoring affair and a draw looks like the most likely outcome from Charlton's first home match of the campaign.

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Wigan Athletic

