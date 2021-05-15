CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's FA Cup Match - May 15th, 2021

Chelsea and Leicester City lock horns in one of the most important fixtures of the season as the FA Cup final kicks off at Wembley on Saturday. Both teams are also vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Leicester City have consistently punched above their weight in the Premier League and are perfectly capable of winning this game. The Foxes are known for their big-game penchant and will adopt an aggressive approach to this match.

'Having fans there will be a huge boost for everybody!'#FACupFinal — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 15, 2021

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under German manager Thomas Tuchel and have excelled in the Premier League this year. The Blues have also made it to the UEFA Champions League final and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Squads to choose from

Chelsea (CHE)

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Valentino Livramento, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Jorginho; Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

Leicester City (LEI)

Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Luke Thomas, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Christian Fuchs; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet, Tawanda Maswanhise; Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea (CHE)

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Thiago Silva, Antonio RIdiger, Andreas Christensen; Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Leicester City (LEI)

Kasper Schmeichel; Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Match Details

Match: Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI), FA Cup

Date: 15th May 2021 at 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Wembley, London

This 𝗪𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 from @easylife 😍



Which song will you be playing to get up for the #FACupFinal today? 🎶 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2021

Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Timo Werner has experienced a renaissance under Thomas Tuchel this season and may well play a pivotal role in the Blues' first trophy bid under the German manager. Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea's most consistent performers this season and will have to be at his creative best against Leicester City.

Leicester City have their own attacking stalwarts going into this game with Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy building a lethal partnership this season. Youri Tielamans has also been one of the Foxes' most important players and will have to keep Chelsea at bay on Saturday.

Chelsea's defence has become a formidable force under Thomas Tuchel with Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger playing key roles this year. The Blues do rotate the goalkeepers, however, and Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel will prove a good asset to this team.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Youri Tielemans, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount (C); Timo Werner, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy (VC)

Captain: Mason Mount (CHE), Vice-captain: Jamie Vardy (LEI)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kasper Schmeichel; Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell, Antonio Rudiger; N'Golo Kante, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Mason Mount; Timo Werner (C), Kelechi Iheanacho (VC), Jamie Vardy

Captain: Timo Werner (CHE), Vice-captain: Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI)

Ben Chilwell has played a key role in Chelsea's knock-out games this season and his attacking prowess makes him a key player ahead of this FA Cup final. The left-back has a point to prove against his former side and will need to step up this weekend.

James Maddison came on as a substitute against Manchester United earlier this week and will be well-rested in this fixture. The midfielder could give Mason Mount a run for his money as the most creative player on the pitch and will have to be at his best in this match.

