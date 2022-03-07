Fact check: Best stats from this weekend's (5-6 March) European footballing action

Yet another weekend of exhilarating football action came to a close, generating plenty of exciting stats for the fans. There were many headline-grabbing moments and as the football season approaches its conclusion, games are coming thick and fast - and so are the stats.

In England, Manchester City pummeled their local rivals Manchester United, whereas Liverpool beat a stubborn West Ham United side to keep up the pace at the top. Meanwhile, Chelsea trounced bottom-placed Burnley to strengthen their grip on third place while Arsenal entered the top-four at the expense of Manchester United.

In Spain, Real Madrid found form just before the big game against PSG, whereas Barcelona continued their winning run despite a tough outing against Elche. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid won their game against Real Betis and entered the top-four at their opponent's expense.

In Germany, Bayern Munich were held by an enterprising Bayer Leverkusen and right now, sit nine points ahead of Dortmund, who have a game in hand on Bayern.

In Italy, the momentum of the title race swung in favor of the Milan clubs again as AC Milan won a crucial six-pointer against Napoli. Inter Milan won their game as well and the Milan clubs are locked in an intense title race at the moment. Meanwhile, Juventus won their game to strengthen their grip on the final Champions League spot.

In France, PSG's toothless performance succumbed to a motivated Nice, although the gap between first and second place is still too much for anyone to breach.

So, without further ado, here are the best stats from this weekend's footballing action in Europe:

Liverpool have won seven Premier League games on the trot. The last time they won this many games consecutively in a single season was in the 2019-20 season, in which they ended up with the title.

Trent Alexander Arnold has assisted 16 times this season in all the competitions, his biggest haul ever at the senior level. He still got at least 13 games to play to add to his tally! Terrific stats indeed!

Chelsea have won three games in a row, after registering the same number of wins in their previous 11 games in the competition.

Since Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City, the citizens have amassed 512 points in the Premier League (W162 D26 L30), the highest in the League. Meanwhile, Manchester United have accumulated 109 points fewer (W114 D61 L43).

Arsenal have now won eight of their last 10 games in the Premier League, winning four successive away games in trot as well.

Karim Benzema has become only the third player after Lionel Messi and Dani Alves to reach 100 assists in LaLiga in the 21st century. Stats to cherish for Real supporters.

Benzema is in some form - he has hit the 20 goal mark in the league for the fourth consecutive time.

Diego Simeone has remained unbeaten against former City boss Manuel Pelligrini in eight successive games (3D 5L). Surprisingly, Simeone is the only coach ever to do so!

Barcelona have gone 11 successive games unbeaten in LaLiga, their longest run since April 2021 (19).

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 19 games against Elche (W15 D4) and have kept clean sheets in 11 of the last 12 games between the two sides.

Robert Lewandowski has failed to score 10 goals or more against only three opponents out of the 18 Bundesliga clubs. Against Leverkusen, his record is eight goals in 20 appearances.

Thomas Muller scored an own goal for the first time in 407 Bundesliga games! Bizarre stats indeed!

Bayern Munich have scored in their past 32 games against Bayer Leverkusen at home. They have managed a longer such run against Hamburger (39).

Despite the draw, Bayern are unbeaten against Leverkusen in their last five games.

Inter finally managed to score after 5 attempts at goal, their longest such run after going 68 attempts without a goal in Feb/ March 2012.

Before Lautaro Martinez's goal, Inter hadn't scored a goal in 425 minutes. It was the longest goal drought they had since January 2018.

AC Milan have defeated Napoli in two successive Serie A for the first time since 1981.

Napoli have lost five games in Serie A this season. However, four of those losses have come in their home games!

Lionel Messi had zero shots on target against Nice. This was only the second time in his entire career that he had no shots on target in 90 mins after the away game against Real Valladolid in November 2007.

