Chelsea 0-0 Southampton: 5 Hits and Flops

Eden Hazard and co couldn't breach a tricky Southampton backline at the Bridge yesterday

Chelsea dropped points for the second successive Premier League home game as Southampton earned a valuable away goalless draw against Maurizio Sarri's Blues on Wednesday evening.

Álvaro Morata's luck in the final third hasn't changed, as the Spaniard continues to misfire in front of goal. The one he did convert, was adjudged to be offside, while other attempts were squandered during a frustrating evening's work from the hosts.

Eden Hazard too tested Angus Gunn, though the 22-year-old impressed and earned a deserved clean sheet on his top-flight debut. Last-ditch defending by Maya Yoshida and Yan Valery proved pivotal in a tough second-half where the hosts intensified their pressure but ultimately couldn't find a goal to show for their efforts.

Although Burnley's 2-1 win over Huddersfield sees Southampton back in the relegation zone, Ralph Hasenhuttl has now earned seven points from his first six games as Saints boss. To put it into perspective: they only had nine from their first 15 league matches before the Austrian's appointment last month.

With all of that in mind, here's an extended look at five performers - impressive and strugglers - from the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

#5 Flop: Jorginho

Jorginho - for all his passing capabilities - failed to dictate play in a more creative sense

There were players on the pitch who didn't necessarily perform as well as Jorginho, yet the Italian finds himself in the flop section here because he's capable of much more than what was on display.

Heralded as the passing king, he unsurprisingly looked to receive possession wherever possible - particularly against a patient Southampton defence who were content in letting them have the ball, but dispossess them as soon as they edged towards dangerous areas.

Antonio Rudiger (126) was the only player that had more touches than Jorginho's 118 on the evening, yet his 102 passes were met with 83.3% accuracy - one of the lower across their starting eleven.

Eight players created a key pass, but he wasn't one of them. Over the 90 minutes, he completed four dribbles and successful tackles - but that's not something you'd necessarily attribute to his game. These stats are important because it shows Southampton were aware that allowing him possession in those deeper areas wasn't as dangerous as it may seem.

Cesc Fabregas, who has been used sparingly this term, came on and immediately produced a creative impact: one which Jorginho has yet to showcase as often to justify such faith.

