Chelsea 0-0 Wolves: Blues player ratings as Thomas Tuchel era begins with goalless draw | Premier League 2020-21

Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea ended in a goalless draw as his new side failed to make the most of their superior possession against a spirited Wolves side at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge of Chelsea ends in a draw#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/ysfmMTAI9a — Premier League (@premierleague) January 27, 2021

The home side took to the field with a three-at-the-back formation that saw them dominate possession but fail to create any opportunities of note with it, as Wolves’ defense kept the Chelsea attack at bay.

Tuchel’s men remained in the ascendancy in the second half as well but once again failed to test Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal, while the away side gradually grew into the game and started to look threatening on the break.

◉ 887 passes attempted

◉ 820 passes completed

◉ 78.9% possession

◉ 14 shots attempted

◉ 5 on target

◉ 0 goals



Thomas Tuchel's first match in charge of Chelsea ends 0-0. pic.twitter.com/o4DocwHZCQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

Eventually, a block by Wolves’ new signing Willian Jose on a goal-bound header from Kai Havertz proved to be as close as either side would come to breaking the deadlock as the game ended 0-0.

Chelsea's 0-0 draws in Frank Lampard's 28 Premier League home games: 1



Chelsea's 0-0 draws in Thomas Tuchel's one Premier League home game: 1



Wolves played their part. 🚌 https://t.co/UhXZMqC1tw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

The result sees Chelsea occupy eighth place in the Premier League table, with their opponents five places further down in 13th.

On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings from Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge of the Blues, which ended in a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Edouard Mendy: 5/10

One of the more comfortable clean sheets that the Senegalese shot-stopper will register in his Chelsea career as he barely had to make a save throughout the game.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5/10

Playing on the right of a back three, the Chelsea skipper put in a polished performance, looking calm and composed in defense. The Spaniard even popped up in forward positions to deliver the odd cross into the box.

Antonio Rudiger: 5/10

A prominent physical presence at both ends of the pitch, Rudiger was accomplished in defense and posed a threat from set-pieces, forcing a save from Rui Patricio with a first-half header.

Thiago Silva: 5/10

Playing under his former PSG manager, the veteran defender took charge of the Chelsea backline well and played his part in keeping Wolves at bay.

The long diagonal cross out to either wing was a prominent feature of his game on the night, as he showcased his passing skills with ease.

Ben Chilwell: 5/10

Got forward down the flank well from left wing-back without much effect and was taken off in the second half as Chelsea went on the offensive.

Mateo Kovacic: 6/10

A typically robust performance in midfield from the Croatian, whose tough-tackling methods regularly helped win the ball back for his side and set them off on attacks.

Jorginho: 5/10

The Italian kept the ball moving from his midfield role, often acting as the link between defense and offense. Jorginho also formed a protective shield in front of his backline, as he rarely ventured forward to join in the attack.

Hakim Ziyech: 5/10

Deployed in a more central position, Ziyech was restricted to short passing and hopeful potshots from range, only being able to show flashes of what his gifted left foot is capable of.

Kai Havertz: 5/10

Effectively given the freedom of the pitch to operate in, Havertz looked lively as he drifted out wide and popped up centrally with equal regularity. However, he was unable to make his mark on the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6/10

Chelsea’s most potent attacking threat throughout the game, Hudson-Odoi started the game brightly in the right wing-back position, getting forward well and sending several probing crosses into the Wolves box.

Despite fading away somewhat in the middle stages of the game, the youngster enjoyed a second wind after switching flanks late in the second half and gave the Wolves defense a lot to deal with.

Olivier Giroud: 4/10

Led the line for Chelsea but was marked closely by an attentive Wolves defense that barely allowed him an offensive touch, leading to the Frenchman being replaced by Tammy Abraham in the second half.

Chelsea Substitutes

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Tammy Abraham: 4/10

Struggled to get into the game after coming on late in the second half and barely got a touch during his time on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic: 5/10

Like Silva, Pulisic was another Chelsea player reunited with a former manager. He was brought on to make a positive impact late in the second half and tried his best to make things happen for the Blues.

The American took up a right wing-back role and caused Nelson Semedo some problems with his pace and trickery but failed to have a telling impact.

Mason Mount: 5/10

Made a marked difference with his clever movement after coming on late in the second half but failed to create a goalscoring opportunity.