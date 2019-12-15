Chelsea 0-1 AFC Bournemouth: 3 reasons why the Blues lost at home | Premier League 2019-20

Injury-hit Bournemouth returned to winning ways in dramatic fashion against Chelsea

A cleverly-taken 84th minute goal from Dan Gosling ensured a massive victory for Bournemouth, who handed Chelsea a fourth defeat in five league games and dusted off their own barren spell of five consecutive Premier League losses.

Throughout the course of the fixture, the Cherries looked extremely determined and direct. They started the game with higher tempo, energy and range of passing. Finding key spaces through little triangles in the Blues' half caused a host of problems to a side that was struggling to gain a strong foothold in the game.

As a result, Chelsea, although having sustained the lion's share of possession, failed to create clear-cut opportunities and succumbed to the Bournemouth pressure late on, owing to a tactical misconception where the offside trap severely flopped.

Apart from an early chance for Mason Mount and a couple of glancing headers from Tammy Abraham, the hosts barely mustered any openings. Eddie Howe, who deserves to bide his time in a potential turnaround process, stacked his midfield with Jefferson Lerma mainly deployed as a ball-winner.

His side relied on their pace in counters and applied a more pragmatic approach to the game. While it eventually resulted in a tactical masterclass, most of the match transpired as a cagey, dodgy affair. On that note, we analyse what went wrong for Chelsea as they fell to another defeat at Stamford Bridge.

3 - Since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2015, no side has won more away league games at Stamford Bridge than Bournemouth. Battle. #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/c1zegcSELl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2019

#3 Kepa's miscalculation and shoddy run of form

Kepa has been a bit of a letdown for Chelsea this season

It's hard to imagine such a drastic drop in the performance levels of a goalkeeper who adapted to life in England like a fish to water. He was up there, making last-ditch saves, winning points for his team and saving penalties with remarkable forecasting skill.

But Kepa Arrizabalaga this season, has looked a completely different, under-confident proposition between the sticks. It's been too soft from the Spaniard, who has made some shabby errors at the back, allowed goals in way too easily and been rather substandard with his passing.

It all came to fore when Bournemouth, on the back of serious penetration into the Chelsea box, fired in a tame effort towards the Chelsea shot-stopper. The young goalie dove to his right, but couldn't even manage to collect the ball as ultimately, Cesar Azpilicueta had to clear.

The goal, with due respect to Gosling, was a moment of scintillating geometrical awareness, but Kepa could have done much better as his positioning was not up to standard. Often hesitant to spring off his line, Arrizabalaga was neither behind Gosling nor on his goal line. Indeed, he was left in no man's land, giving himself absolutely no chance of smothering the looping effort.

