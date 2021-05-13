Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Emile Smith Rowe seals smash & grab win for the Gunners

Arsenal handed a 0-1 defeat to a high-flying Chelsea team in a rather dull affair at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Jorginho's first-half error cost Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea three points. Emile Smith Rowe managed to find the back of the net courtesy of a Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang pass, following which the game did not see another goal.

The Blues dominated possession against an Arsenal outfit who were content with playing without the ball.

Chelsea will now shift their focus to Saturday's FA Cup final against fellow top-4 aspirants Leicester City. Despite the loss, Chelsea are still in control of their UCL qualification fate. Arsenal were also given a boost in their aspirations to feature in the Europa League next season.

Here are 5 major talking points from the Chelsea vs Arsenal game which ended in favor of the Gunners.

#5 One of the more memorable performances in an otherwise forgetful season for Arsenal

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries to shield the ball from Chelsea's Thiago Silva

Arsenal completed a double over the Blues, following up their 3-1 home triumph in December with a sneaky 0-1 win on Wednesday. It was their first win on Chelsea's turf in the league in almost a decade.

The last time Arsenal won at Stamford Bridge, the game finished 3-5 with Robin van Persie scoring a memorable hat-trick back in October 2011.

🔴 @Arsenal completed their first #PL double over Chelsea since the 2003/04 season, with their first victory at Stamford Bridge since that famous 5-3 in 2011#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/2HkwIqunIJ — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2021

Today's match pales in comparison, with Mikel Arteta's men failing to do anything of note in the opposition half. However, they collected the all-important 3 points, leaving them 8th in the table, a point shy of fierce rivals Tottenham.

Arteta won't be proud of his side's performance, but the victory will still go down in the history books and might just help him make an unexpected turnaround with the season about to come to an end.

#4 Chelsea's attack looked blunt

Chelsea's Kai Havertz was subbed following a dismal outing

With Timo Werner struggling to find his shooting boots and both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham possibly searching for a new destination for consistent game time, it looks like Chelsea will soon have to acquire a forward who can be a consistent goal-scorer.

The team's finishing woes were on full display tonight. The Blues couldn't find the back of the net against a very average Arsenal side.

🗣"It was our own fault."



Reece James says Chelsea were their own worst enemies tonight as they did not finish their chances against Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Ry9idxoMdX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 12, 2021

The UCL finalists have struggled against a low block this season, dropping points against teams who defend deep. Chance creation has not been a concern, it's the finishing that has not been up to the mark.

Werner's compatriot Kai Havertz was the culprit today, missing a gilt-edged first-half chance which would have put Chelsea ahead. His night didn't get any better, as he was subbed for Olivier Giroud who had an equally poor outing.

