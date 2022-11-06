Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Saka assists Gabriel from a corner for the Gunners' winning goal | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal dug deep to secure a crucial 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, November 6. The result sees them move back to the top of the league with 34 points from 13 games.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games across competitions. They defeated FC Zurich 1-0 in their last game, securing qualification to the Europa League round of 16.

Mikel Arteta was handed a boost as Oleksandr Zinchenko was declared fit to play and was included in the starting XI. The rest of his lineup remained unchanged.

Arsenal



Zinchenko returns

Jesus leads the line



Let's do this, Gooners!

Arsenal made a confident start to the game and dominated possession in a bid to control the tempo. Their wingers were dynamic and caused several problems for Chelsea's wing-backs. The Gunners attempted multiple shots early in the game but failed to hit the target.

The hosts struggled to find their rhythm as Arsenal played with high intensity and purpose. They did not allow the Blues a moment's peace on the ball, continuously pressing in central areas of the pitch. Chelsea also struggled to keep the Gunners out of their own half as they were pinned back for long periods in the first period.

Despite seven attempts, Arsenal failed to hit the target even once. Gabriel Jesus arguably had the best chance of the half but put his header wide as the teams were deadlocked 0-0 at half-time.

Arsenal



Bring that energy in the second-half, Gooners



0-0 (HT)

Chelsea made a physical start to the second period and put in a few crunching tackles early on. Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah were both cautioned for late challenges. Arsenal then scored the opening goal of the contest from the corner. Bukayo Saka played a low cross into the box that found its way to Gabriel Magalhaes at the far post, who scored with ease.

Graham Potter then made multiple changes and brought on fresh legs to try and bring Chelsea back into the game. However, none of them were able to find the right balance to help their team out. They were unable to create chances to test a resolute Arsenal defense and looked second-best for most of the game.

The Gunners held on to secure what was a crucial win. With that said, let's take a look at their player ratings from the game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale was tested just once in the first period and made a comfortable save. He did not have much to do in the second period as he kept a clean sheet.

Ben White - 7/10

White looked solid as a right-back and imposed himself on the opposition using his physicality and aggression. He was booked for time-wasting late in the second period. He won five of his eight duels and made four clearances, one tackle, and one interception.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba made a composed start to the game and passed the ball around well. He won three of his five duels and made three interceptions, three clearances, and two tackles. He also played one accurate cross and two accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8/10

Gabriel looked composed at the back and helped Arsenal maintain their shape to near perfection. He showed good awareness to make a run to the far post as he scored to make it 1-0 after 63 minutes. He won five of his eight duels and made four clearances and two interceptions.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko offered Arsenal added dynamism going forward as he made overlapping runs on the left flank. He won six of his seven duels and made four tackles, one clearance and one interception. He also played two accurate long balls.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Partey made a solid start in midfield as he dominated in central areas of the field. He won seven of his 11 duels and made three clearances, two interceptions and two tackles. He also completed two dribbles and played six long balls.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Xhaka put in contributions all over the pitch as he had a great game on both ends. He won seven of his 14 duels and made four tackles, two clearances and one block. He also played one accurate long ball.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Odegaard passed the ball around well and made smart runs into space as Arsenal advanced the ball forward. He played two key passes, one accurate cross and one accurate long ball. He also won two duels.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka looked sharp on the right flank and made a strong start to the game. He provided an assist from a corner for Gabriel's goal to make it 1-0. Saka was booked for a late tackle on Marc Cucurella. He played three key passes, two accurate crosses and one accurate long ball.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli looked lively on the left flank and caused several problems for Cesar Azpilicueta. He won five of his 13 duels and played one key pass and two accurate long balls in a good performance overall.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus looked sharp on the ball and showed confidence as he ran at defenders to complete take-ons. He attempted three shots, with just one on target. He won 11 of his 26 duels and played two key passes.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney, Mohamed Elneny & Rob Holding - N/A

All three of Arsenal's substitutes came on while they were in total control of the game in the closing stages. They did not do enough to warrant a rating.

