Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (a.e.t): Blues' Player Ratings from another cup final defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men | Carabao Cup 2023-24

Chelsea lost 1-0 after extra time against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, February 25.

The Blues entered this game on the back of a decent run of form. With two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five, they were looking for consistency. In those five games, Chelsea conceded 11 goals and scored 10 goals as they looked to steady the ship.

Mauricio Pochettino's men faced Manchester City in their last game and drew 1-1. However, to continue receiving that kind of faith, the Blues had to perform really well. The Argentine fielded his strongest XI for this game.

The Blues made a good start to the first half as they kept 46% possession of the ball. However, they managed just two shots on target compared to Liverpool's three in a pretty dull first period.

The second half was a similar goalless story as neither side managed to score despite 20 shots between them. Chelsea had 11 shots, while Liverpool had nine in the second half but could not get on the scoresheet.

The game entered extra-time - the third occasion this is happening with Chelsea and Liverpool in a cup final in recent years. Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the first period, but things took a drastic turn in the second.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk met Konstantinos Tsimikas' corner and nodded it home to make it 1-0 in the 118th minute. It was late heartbreak for Chelsea who were still in the game until that point. The Reds held on to win.

That said, let's take a look at Chelsea's player ratings from this game.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Dorde Petrovic - 9/10

Much like his counterpart, Petrovic was excellent in goal. He made 10 saves throughout the game and played six long balls.

Malo Gusto - 7.5/10

Gusto had a good game on the right side. He passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including three key passes. Gusto also won 11 duels, making six tackles and three clearances.

Axel Disasi - 7/10

Disasi won two duels and made seven clearances and three interceptions. He also played four long balls.

Levi Colwill - 7.5/10

Colwill won three duels, making eight clearances, three interceptions and three blocks. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Chilwell had a decent game on the left flank as he won eight duels and made four clearances, three tackles and two interceptions.

Moises Caicedo - 7.5/10

Caicedo had a good game in midfield as he passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including five long balls. He also won 11 duels, making seven tackles, four interceptions and three clearances.

Enzo Fernandez - 7.5/10

Enzo had a good game in midfield as well. He passed the ball with 77% accuracy, including one key pass and nine long balls. He also won 10 duels, making seven tackles, three clearances and two interceptions.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including three key passes and three crosses. He also won 10 duels, making three tackles, one clearance and one interception.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

Palmer had a decent game as he passed the ball with 67% accuracy, including three key passes and two long balls. He also won eight duels.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling had a poor game as he did not win any duels or attempt any shots.

Nicolas Jackson - 6.5/10

Jackson had just one shot off-target in 90 minutes of play in a disappointing performance.

Substitutes

Christopher Nkunku - 6.5/10

Nkunku replaced Sterling in the 67th minute and put in a decent cameo.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6.5/10

Mudryk replaced Jackson in the 90th minute and played well.

Noni Madueke - 7/10

Madueke came on late in the game but attempted one shot on target and won all three of his duels.

Trevoh Chalobah - N/A

Chalobah came on with little time left to play and hence does not warrant a rating.