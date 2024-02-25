Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (a.e.t.): Reds' Player Ratings as Virgil van Dijk scores deep into extra time to secure the cup | Carabao Cup 2023-24

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 1-0 after extra time in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.

The Reds entered this game on the back of a good run of form. With four wins and one defeat in their last five, Liverpool were favorites to lift the cup after this clash. During this time, they scored 16 goals and conceded seven goals. Their last game was a comfortable 4-1 win over Luton Town in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp looked to extend his team's winning run despite being plagued by injuries. The German fielded a strong lineup for this game.

The Reds had a good first half as they looked to settle in and find a rhythm before creating their own moves. They attempted eight first-half shots, of which just three were on target in a rather inaccurate outing.

The second half was a similar story but Chelsea had the better stats with 11 attempts and four of those on target. Liverpool attempted nine shots but just three of those were on target in a poor offensive display.

Chelsea and Liverpool entered extra time, the third occasion it is taking place between these two in finals in the last couple of years. The first half was goalless but Reds' skipper Virgil van Dijk took matters into his own hands later on.

The skipper nodded in from a corner by Konstantinos Tsimikas in the 118th minute to seal the deal at the death.

That said, let's take a look at Liverpool's player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Caoimhim Kelleher - 9/10

Kelleher had an excellent game between the sticks for Liverpool. He made a total of nine saves throughout the game and also played four long balls.

Conor Bradley - 7/10

Bradley had a decent game on the right side of defence. He won six duels, making three tackles and two clearances. He also attempted two shots that were blocked.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Konate had a good game as well, winning seven duels and making four interceptions, two tackles and two clearances. He also played two long balls.

Virgil van Dijk - 9/10

Apart from the winning goal, van Dijk helped Liverpool defensively as well. He won seven duels, making seven clearances, three tackles and two interceptions. He also played two key passes.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including two key passes and three crosses. He also won two duels.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8/10

Mac Allister passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including three key passes and two crosses. He also won 10 duels and made six tackles in the process.

Wataru Endo - 7.5/10

Endo had a great game in midfield as he passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won 12 duels, making six tackles and three clearances.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

Gravenberch made a decent start to the game but was subbed off with an injury midway through the first period.

Harvey Elliott - 8/10

Elliott had a good game as well, passing the ball with 82% accuracy, including five long balls and one key pass. He also completed three dribbles and attempted two shots on target.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

The Dutchman misfired as neither of his two attempts were on target.

Luis Diaz - 8/10

Diaz had an eventful game as he passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including four key passes and three long balls. He also won nine duels, completed five dribbles and attempted two shots on target.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez - 6.5/10

Gomez replaced Gravenberch in the first half and played well for the remainder of the game.

Bobby Clark - 6.5/10

Clark came on in the 72nd minute in place of Bradley and played well.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7.5/10

The Greek full-back provided an assist for Liverpool's winning goal in the second half of extra-time.

James McConnell - 6.5/10

McConnell had a decent game after replacing Mac Allister in the 87th minute.

Jayden Danns - 7/10

Danns came on late in the game and had two shots on target.

Jarell Quansah - 6.5/10

Quansah came on late in the game and played well during his time on the pitch.