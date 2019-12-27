Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: 3 points of discussion | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Southampton shocked Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as they beat the Blues 2-0 in the Premier League. Two beautiful finishes from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond were enough to break Chelsea who was coming off a thumping 2-0 victory against Spurs last weekend.

Chelsea started the game cautiously as they were hesitant in moving the ball upfield. Slowly, they grew into the game as they enjoyed the majority of possession. However, Obafemi's fantastic goal around the half-hour mark was enough to bring the Blues' morale down. Redmond finished a great team moves towards the end as Chelsea lost another game at Stamford Bridge. This loss means that Chelsea has lost the last five out of seven Premier League games.

Here, we take a look at 3 points of discussion from the game.

#1. Everyone misses the mark for the Blues

Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Everyone had a day off at work for the hosts, and that includes Frank Lampard. His decision to start with three center-backs was quite strange as Chelsea were going up against a team in the lower half of the table. Moreover, they were lacking their engine, Mateo Kovacic. While Jorginho, is a fantastic passer of the ball, he just lacks the quality to move up into the final third and create something.

From the first whistle of the game, Chelsea were sloppy in possession and looked stuck in their half. Both, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, were finding it difficult to move the ball around. While Tammy Abraham didn't get quality service, he was poor in possession as he lost the ball too easily on more than one occasion. Callum Hudson-Odoi had a poor outing as well, which is discussed in detailed later on. Overall, Willian was perhaps the only player who looked positive but lacked support from the team.

Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

