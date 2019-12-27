Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: 3 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

A aAbraham has now gone four games without a goal

A stingy Southampton side stung Chelsea on their own patch courtesy goals from teenager Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond on either side of half-time to take the Saints outside the drop zone with back-to-back wins.

The Blues were stunned on Boxing Day - a date in the calendar when they've been relentless otherwise, and were clearly out of ideas. They've now lost five of their last seven games, notably against sides struggling amid a gruelling relegation scrap. They've gifted West Ham three points, as well as drop-threatened Bournemouth, Everton and now, Southampton.

Frank Lampard's young side perhaps, are unable to hide their loopholes, as a number of questions arise after the club lost consecutive home games. And that too, without finding the back of the net.

On that note, we look at the three major talking points from the massive upset caused by Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

2 - Chelsea have lost back-to-back home Premier League matches for the first time since November 2011 under Andre Villas-Boas. Concern. #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/tGIZXZV87S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2019

#1 Lampard sticks to the back three, but changes personnel

Lampard recalled Callum Hudson-Odoi to the flanks against Southampton

Lampard trusted the trio in defence that beat bitter rivals Tottenham in their own backyard, with Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori constituting the defensive line. While Cesar Azpilicueta donned the captain's armband again, it was Emerson who came in for Marcos Alonso down the left.

With Mateo Kovacic serving a suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards, Jorginho and an advanced N'Golo Kante played in midfield. The fullbacks offered all the width and stretched Southampton's backline, meaning Willian would once again operate from an inverted, narrow position.

Christian Pulisic was once again named on the bench, while Mason Mount, who has played more minutes than any other Chelsea outfield player, paved way for the lively Callum Hudson-Odoi. Himself and last match's hero Willian interchanged positions and almost at times, played as a couple of number 10s in behind Tammy Abraham.

The forward, who headed into the game on the back of three blanks, led the line. Perhaps, he could have been rested or given a 20-minute cameo, with one eye on the Arsenal away game.

The Chelsea boss did revert to the 4-2-3-1 after a lacklustre first 45 minutes, but clearly, a back three shouldn't have been used against an under-confident team at the bottom.

