Chelsea 1-0 Norwich City: 5 Talking Points as the Blues close in on UCL qualification | EPL 2019-20 

Following their harrowing 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday, Chelsea got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard was understandably furious with his wards' performance at Bramall Lane and he expectedly made some changes to his lineup, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Olivier Giroud drafted from the start. It was the latter who broke the deadlock with the last kick of the first half, scoring with an excellent header off a cross by Christian Pulisic.

The second half saw Chelsea crank up the pressure in a bid to make the result secure but for all their efforts, they failed to grab a second goal. Dogged defending, as well as some fine saves by Tim Krul, kept the hosts at bay, while Pulisic was also denied by the post.

With the victory, the Blues climb up to 63 points with just two rounds of matches left and here, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Olivier Giroud continues fine run of form

Earlier during the winter transfer window, there was a high chance that Olivier Giroud would have left Chelsea, as a lack of playing time coupled with the fact that his contract was running out in the summer put him in a precarious position.

However, a serious injury sustained by Tammy Abraham put him back in the spotlight and he took his chances well, leading the charge as Chelsea mounted their top four charge.

The French international scored in each of his last two starts against Watford and Crystal Palace, and he continued his run of form with the opener against Norwich City.

It means he has scored in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 2017 and having extended his contract during the lockdown, the French international has been proving his usefulness to the Chelsea cause.

#4 Poor Norwich fail to make a mark

It seems like a long time ago but Norwich started the campaign in impressive fashion, pushing Liverpool all the way on the opening day of the season, while they also scored a memorable victory over Manchester City.

Things have, however, unravelled since then and the Canaries became the first side to be relegated this season. This defeat to Chelsea means they have lost their last eight matches in the league, the first time this has happened, while their total of 25 defeats in the current campaign is the most they have ever suffered in a single season.