Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 on penalties): Player ratings as Kepa heroics help Chelsea edge past Villarreal

Chelsea beat Unai Emery's Villarreal 6-5 on penalties to lift the UEFA Super Cup for the first time since 1998.

Hakim Ziyech's first-half opener was canceled out by a 73rd-minute strike from Gerard Moreno.

Chelsea started the game in dominant fashion, keeping most of the possession in the first quarter of the game to themselves. The early dominance soon paid off as the Blues took the lead as Ziyech converted a low cross into the six yard box from Kai Havertz in the 27th minute.

However, Villarreal started to push after the early setback, coming close via Alberto Moreno who rattled the post with a fine volley in the first half. Unai Emery's side kept on pushing for an equalizer, and finally got their reward in the 73rd minute after some lovely linkup play between Boulaye Dia and Gerard Moreno inside the Chelsea box.

Both sides kept searching for an equalizer before the full-time whistle, but some astute and splendid defending from both ends left the contest finely poised, with nothing separating them in the additional 30 minutes either.

A penalty shootout beckoned, and Thomas Tuchel, to everyone's surprise, changed goalies and subbed in Kepa Arrizabalaga. The move paid off as Chelsea came out on top after some brilliant shot-stopping from the Spaniard.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Chelsea Player Ratings:

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Wasn't called upon often but made some great saves during his time on the pitch. Gave the ball straight away to Gerrard Moreno but did well to get his fingertips on the resulting strike.

Trevoh Chalobah - 9/10

Rewarded for his astute pre-season performances, the 22-year-old didn't look out of place. He was arguably Chelsea's best player on the night.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Guilty of missing a sublime chance to make it 2-0 in the first half, the defender didn't do much wrong defensively and stood firm against constant Villareal pressure.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Much like his partner in defense, Rudiger didn't put a foot wrong and dealt with everything that came his way. However, the centre-half was reckless at times and eventually got into the referee's book for a full-blooded tackle on Yeremi Pino.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

A menace down in attack, Alonso made some brilliant runs and even launched a few shots at the Villareal goal. But for all of his offensive brilliance, he was visibly shaky in the defensive phase of the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 5/10

Playing as a right wingback once again, the Chelsea youngster failed to impress and offered nothing for much of the game, neither in attack nor in defense.

N'Golo Kante - 8/10

Given the skipper's armband for the night, Kante was at it from the start, breaking up plays, shrugging players off the ball and intercepting almost everything that was thrown at the Chelsea backline.

Mateo Kovacic - 5.5/10

Started the game slowly and failed to make an impact for much of it in fairness. He was sloppy with his passing at times and struggled to keep up with the pace of the game in general.

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10

Chelsea FC v Villarreal CF – UEFA Super Cup 2021

Carried his pre-season form into the game with a well-taken goal from a Havertz cross. Made a few good chances too but his night ended cruelly with what looked like a shoulder injury.

Timo Werner - 5.5/10

Made some brilliant incisive runs between the lines but was often let down by his poor decision-making in the final third.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Although guilty of missing the opening penalty, the German assisted Chelsea's only goal of the game and looked a potent threat throughout the match.

Substitutes:

Christian Pulisic - 5/10

Almost anonymous in buildup play. Didn't offer much in attack either. Guilty of missing a glit-edged chance in the 99th minute.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

Playing his first match since the Euros, the Dane didn't look out of place and slotted in seamlessly in defense.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Almost scored a winner in extra time but his effort was parried away by Asenjo's fingertips.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

Did his job well after coming on for Hudson-Odoi in the 82nd minute.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 9/10

Brought on for the shootout, Kepa saved two penalties to win the game for Chelsea.

