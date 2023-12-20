Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United: Player ratings for the Blues as Dorde Petrovic's shootout heroics seal passage into semi-finals | Carabao Cup 2023-24 

Chelsea ousted Newcastle United from the Carabao Cup in the quarter-finals after prevailing 4-2 on penalties, as Dorde Petrovic saved Matt Ritchie's decisive spot-kick.

Having thrashed the Blues 4-1 in the Premier League recently, the Magpies were on course for another upset as Callum Wilson put them 1-0 up just 16 minutes into the kick-off.

The striker raced forward on the break but appeared to lose possession around the box to Benoit Badiashile. However, the Frenchman himself couldn't hold onto it as Wilson connected with the loose ball to make a decisive finish into the far corner.

Chelsea hit the woodwork through Raheem Sterling and came close on a few more occasions, but none were clinical enough to find the back of the net. They were even hit with an injury as Enzo Fernandez was replaced at the break after sustaining a knock.

As the clock winded down, it increasingly seemed like the Blues are heading out but Mykhaylo Mudryk came off the bench to score the equalizer in the 91st minute. Then in the shootouts, the home side converted all four of their attempts, whereas Kieran Trippier missed his, before Ritchie's shot was saved.

Chelsea are joined in the semi-finals by Middlesbrough and Fulham, whereas one of Liverpool and West Ham will join them too.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Dorde Petrovic - 7.5/10

He wasn't tested enough during the match but stepped up when it mattered by keeping out Matt Ritchie's kick that sealed Chelsea's victory.

Axel Disasi - 6.5/10

Disasi started at the right-back, which isn't his natural position but turned in a decent shift. He got forward well and laid three crosses.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

Newcastle's opener may have been down to Benoit Badiashile's mistake but Silva was involved in the build-up too, losing Wilson on the break. Otherwise, the Brazilian was instrumental in nullifying Newcastle's threats. He made four tackles, won four ground duels, and completed 124 passes out of 127.

Benoit Badiashile - 4/10

He will get all the flak for conceding possession inside the box which led to Wilson's goal. The mistake clearly weighed him down and Badiashile never recovered from it, looking shaky in defense.

Levi Colwill - 5/10

Colwill's poor pass led to Newcastle's opener, but he had some good moments too. He blocked one shot and made three interceptions. However, an apparent knock cut his night short as the defender was taken off at the break.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

A battering ram in Chelsea's midfield, Caicedo was terrific in breaking down Newcastle's attacking plays. He chased their marauding attackers like a shadow and was never afraid to lunge into a challenge. The Ecuadorian completed 92% of his passes and won seven of nine attempted ground duels.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

In another talismanic display in midfield, Gallagher came agonizingly close to scoring inside 10 minutes but hit the woodwork. He saw the ball a lot and was efficient, completing 105 passes and five long balls. The 23-year-old also attempted a handful of shots on target but lacked accuracy, although he buried his penalty in the shootouts.

Cole Palmer - 6.5/10

He got forward well and helped out Chelsea offensively, but looked utterly sloppy in possession.

Enzo Fernandez - N/A

The Argentine was having a good match, looking combative in his playing style and breaking down Newcastle's movements. However, his night was cut short with an injury that saw him go off after just 32 minutes of play.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Sterling was a bright and lively presence up front for Chelsea as he created a few chances and laid some excellent crosses. He saw a good effort blocked, much to his chagrin.

Nicolas Jackson - 6/10

He looked isolated on the left for the most part, struggling to exert his influence in the match.

Substitutes

Armando Broja (32' for Fernandez) - 6.5/10

The Albanian international was full of energy and purpose after coming on.

Malo Gusto (46' for Colwill) - 6.5/10

The 20-year-old fought hard for the ball and came away successful for the most part.

Christopher Nkunku (69' for Jackson) - 6.5/10

Not the most ideal debut for the Frenchman. He was almost non-existent after coming on, but in a moment of salvation, buried his spot-kick during the shootouts.

Ian Maatsen (78' for Disasi) - 5/10

Minimal involvement from the youngster.

Mykhaylo Mudryk (78' for Sterling) - 8.5/10

He rescued Chelsea from a defeat with a stoppage-time equalizer and then scored again in the shootouts. Man of the match for the Blues.