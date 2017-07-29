Chelsea 1-2 Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jul 2017, 20:24 IST

It's the 2nd loss in a row for Chelsea in pre-season and Antonio Conte is not a happy man. With just the Community Shield game left before Chelsea kick-off their title-defending campaign, the Blues' need to get their things sorted fast.

Chelsea once again started their game very slowly and were reliant on counter-attacks – something that is clearly not working. Jovetic had his penalty saved by Courtois but tapped in the follow up right at the end of the first half to give Inter the lead.

Perisic scored after a beauty of a run but then a stunning own goal by Kondogbia gave Chelsea the hope in the final 15 minutes but it was not enough to get them a draw.

#5 - Why is Morata playing on the left-wing?

When the team news came out and Chelsea fans saw Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi starting, everyone thought it's going to be a 3-5-2 formation. However, when the match began, the new £58 million worth new signing was playing on the wings.

Eden Hazard and Pedro are injured and that has forced Antonio Conte to find a new left winger for the team. Charly Musonda and Jeremie Boga are capable of filling in the gap but the manager opted to go with Morata.

If this move was just to get Morata a few minutes before the Community Shield, it's all fine. However, if Conte aims to play the Spaniard a lot more on the wings, it's a worrying sign.