5 ex-Chelsea academy graduates that the Blues could re-sign in the future

Chelsea FC has, arguably, one of the best football academies in Europe, from where some of the brightest talents have emerged. Through their renowned Cobham academy, the London side have been able to nurture a handful of world-class talents.

Notable names such as club legend John Terry, Ryan Bertrand, and the late Peter Osgood are among those who emerged out of Cobham.

Terry was a former Chelsea captain

Despite the rich heritage of talent at Cobham, the Blues didn't have a clear pathway of integrating most of their academy alumni into Chelsea first team.

But all that changed when club legend Frank Lampard took over in 2019, as he gave room to a couple of academy players to enjoy first-team football at Chelsea.

The likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, Hudson Odoi, and Billy Gilmour are all beneficiaries of Lampard's nice gesture towards the young stars from Cobham.

Ayinla Oluwamayowa @ayinla_mayowa1 Cobham was cooking 🫕best Academy in the world 🥇 Cobham was cooking 🫕best Academy in the world 🥇 https://t.co/yTDpBhg6Pw

That notwithstanding, a couple of young talents still didn't make it into the Chelsea first team, and had to look elsewhere for greener pastures.

However, judging by their exceptional displays and tremendous development away from Stamford Bridge, the door could still be wide open for them to return to Chelsea.

This article will thus be taking a look at five young stars from Cobham who could return to the Blues in future.

#1 Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Olise is a promising player at Crystal Palace

Not many Chelsea fans remember that Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise was a product of the Cobham academy.

The 20-year-old winger joined the London side during his early days in 2009, and spent seven years with the Blues, before eventually leaving for Manchester City in 2016.

Olise is a player who could thrive in the current Chelsea set-up, and his current rise at Crystal Palace could open a door for his return to Stamford Bridge.

The young star is an entertaining footballer with brilliant ball carrying ability and can operate in a number of positions in attack. He is also a good passer of the ball and has a magical left-foot which he uses to perfection when on the pitch.

Olise has made a total of 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing nine assists.

#2 Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Guehi is one of the best young defenders in the Premier League

Another former Chelsea academy star who is currently excelling in the Premier League at Crystal Palace is Marc Guehi. The young defender is one player Chelsea would, probably, be regretting having let go so early in his career, without giving him a proper chance.

Guehi spent much of his early stages at the Cobham academy after joining the Blues in 2007. He eventually left the club in the summer of 2021, and signed with Crystal Palace for a fee in the region of £18 million.

It is believed that Chelsea have a sell-on clause in Guehi's contract at Crystal Palace. This means that, if they want, the Blues can match an already-accepted bid by another club and acquire Guehi.

Matchday365 @Matchday365



No U22 defender in a Top 4 League has more.



Elite 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marc Guehi has 12 clean sheets this season.No U22 defender in a Top 4 League has more.Elite🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marc Guehi has 12 clean sheets this season.No U22 defender in a Top 4 League has more.Elite 🌟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/Abp87sMtpr

The 21-year-old star has been a consistent figure at the heart of Crystal Palace's defense this season, having made 34 appearances in all competitions, and scored four goals in the process.

#3 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Musiala has scored seven goals for Bayern Munich this season

Another former Cobham graduate who could also attract possible interest from the Blues in the future is Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

The 19-year-old Bayern Munich star also had his early stages as a player at Cobham, spending eight seasons at West London, between 2011-2019.

Musiala is, arguably, one of the best young stars in the world presently and his performances with Bayern Munich justify the enormous potential that he possesses.

He is a complete midfielder who has an eye for goal and can operate in a variety of positions, but is best suited as a number 10.

Despite being just 19 years of age, Musiala has played a combined total of 38 games in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season. He scored seven times and provided six assists.

#4 Tammy Abraham (AS Roma)

Abraham has scored 24 goals for AS Roma this season

The young striker was one of the numerous academy graduates who were integrated into the Chelsea first team under former club manager Frank Lampard in 2019.

Tammy Abraham is arguably Cobham's biggest export in recent years, having joined the club's youth system in 2004. The 24-year-old striker had a couple of successful spells away from Stamford Bridge and eventually broke into Chelsea's first team in 2019.

Abraham was later sold in the summer of 2021 to Italian club AS Roma for a fee in the region of £34 million.

GOAL @goal Tammy Abraham explains why he left Chelsea last season 🧐 Tammy Abraham explains why he left Chelsea last season 🧐 https://t.co/qFMdNnYRXW

The Blues are said to have inserted a buy-back clause in their deal, which could be activated for a fee in the region of £68 million after two seasons.

Abraham has been prolific in front of goal this season for AS Roma, scoring 24 goals and providing five assists in 49 appearances, across competitions.

#5 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Rice is one of the best midfielders in Europe

Another former Chelsea star who most Blues fans expect to see back at Stamford Bridge in the near future is Declan Rice. The English midfielder joined the Blues in 2006 at the tender age of seven but was released eight years later by the club in 2014.

Rice has now gone on to become one of the best holding midfielders in Europe at West Ham United. He has been consistently attracting interest from his former club.

He has made a combined total of 45 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

