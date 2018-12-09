Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: 3 Reasons why City lost | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester City's cloak of invincibility was taken off by Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea, who got an emphatic victory over the reigning champions in a hotly contested game of football. Chelsea's resilience and character shone through, keeping the league's pace-setters at bay, making it the first occasion in two years when Manchester City have lost by two clear goals in the league.

This defeat sees Manchester City slip up to Liverpool, who now sit a point ahead of the Cityzens after their victory earlier today against Bournemouth. Chelsea remains in third, sitting 8 points behind the league leaders.

N'Golo Kante sucker punched City at the stroke of half-time with a goal from the edge of the box

Manchester City had the lions' share of the possession, having 62 percent of the ball, but were kept quiet by an uncharacteristically solid Chelsea defence, the same defence that collapsed recently at Wembley against Tottenham.

Chelsea set up in a strange manner, to say the least, with Hazard starting in a false 9 role flanked by Pedro and Willian, with no conventional striker chosen to start against the reigning champions.

Chelsea's team spirit truly shone through, and them sacrificing their playing style and putting in the hard yards were what separated them from tonight's loser. Here are 3 reasons why Manchester City lost.

#1 Missing key starters

The likes of De Bruyne and Aguero were missed by City

For the first time this season, Manchester City had injured players and actually missed them. It's a testament to the team that the City hierarchy have built that De Bruyne, the league's best midfielder has played only three games this season, and Manchester City have not skipped a beat.

Bernardo Silva has done a terrific job, but De Bruyne was sorely missed tonight, as he offers a controlling presence in the middle of the park like no other player in England.

Sergio Aguero also missed out through a hip injury, and Guardiola elected Sterling to play his role, and the birthday boy failed spectacularly in trying to replicate the Argentinian's role. Gabriel Jesus was brought on for Sane, and despite being one of the best young talents in the game, he just doesn't have the requisite quality or experience that Aguero possesses. These two players' presence in the starting lineup could have given us a much different result tonight.

