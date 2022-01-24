Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points as Ziyech scores wonder goal in Conte's first league loss | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur for the third time this month. Second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva helped secure a 2-0 win in their Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

Antonio Conte's return to Stamford Bridge in a league fixture ended in a comprehensive loss. His side failed to match the hosts' intensity in the game. Harry Kane had a goal disallowed late in the first half, following a controversial foul on Silva by the striker in the buildup to the goal.

Chelsea got off to a brilliant start after the break as Ziyech curled in a worldly from the edge of the box to give the hosts the lead. Silva doubled the advantage with a smart finish from Mason Mount's inch-perfect cross from a free-kick.

As the Blues record their first Premier League win of the year, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Chelsea prove too strong for Tottenham yet again

Thomas Tuchel's men continued their dominant run against their London rivals. They earlier overcame Spurs 3-0 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-final fixtures. The hosts dominated possession, had more goal attempts and maintained a better passing accuracy than the visitors.

The game also extended Tottenham's winless streak against the Blues to 11 games. Spurs did not have much of a game plan in the final third. They sorely missed the injured Son Heung-Min, as Harry Kane was being singled out by the defenders.

#4 Romelu Lukaku's confidence seems to be at an all-time low

Romelu Lukaku started the game and found himself in good scoring position with less than a minute on the clock but fired his shot over the bar. He would also go on to miss two more good chances in the game.

Midway through the first half, Mount dribbled past a few Spurs players on the right flank. He found Lukaku bang in front of goal with a crisp cutback. Any other day, the Belgian striker would've found the back of the net but somehow he missed the incoming ball from just a few yards out.

Before the half-time whistle was blown his shot was blocked by Eric Dier, much to his and Tuchel's frustration. It seems the player is not fully confident on the pitch and needs to score soon to get his mojo back.

