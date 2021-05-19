Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: 5 talking points as Jorginho penalty settles tense affair | Premier League 2020/21

Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners against Leicester City in a clash that could have a serious influence on how the race for the top four in the Premier League ends this season.

After a goalless first half, Antonio Rudiger bundled the ball into the back of the net after a corner to put the home team ahead. Jorginho followed it up with a masterful 66th-minute penalty, which was given away by Wesley Fofana. Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho made the game tense with a 76th-minute strike, but Chelsea were able to hold on to a much-needed win.

Thomas Tuchel was able to exact revenge for the FA Cup final loss which was inflicted upon his team on the weekend, putting Leicester City in a precarious position in the league table.

Here are 5 key observations from the game between Chelsea and Leicester City.

#5 Chelsea make the domination count this time around

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

On Saturday in the FA Cup final, Chelsea made 13 attempts to Leicester City's 6, controlled 64% of the possession and won six more corners than the Foxes, only for Youri Tielemans' 63rd-minute strike to deny them a ninth win in the competition.

However, Chelsea made their statistical dominance count tonight, putting themselves in the driving seat after 66 minutes. They were the better team again, as they had a lion's share of the ball (58.5%), more shots (17) and a higher passing accuracy (85%).

Chelsea's defense also stepped up, keeping Leicester City's attack quiet for the majority of the game, except for a rare mistake which allowed Iheanacho to score.

#4 Leicester City's top-four fate is not in their hands anymore

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Tonight's clash at Stamford Bridge was a must-win affair for both teams. If their performances are anything to go by, Leicester City have been a worthy of a top-four finish, but the loss against Chelsea puts them in jeopardy.

The Foxes will now have to win their final league game while hoping that Liverpool drop points either tomorrow against Burnley or on the last matchday of the Premier League.

Remaining fixtures:



Chelsea:

Aston Villa (A)



Leicester City:

Spurs (H)



Liverpool:

Burnley (A)

Crystal Palace (H)



Leicester City will face a Tottenham team that is more than capable of an upset, while the Reds from Merseyside have relatively easy games against Burnley and Crystal Palace. Goal difference, which is currently in favor of Liverpool, might also come into play, leaving Leicester City in a tough spot.

