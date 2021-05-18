Manchester United News Roundup: Club closing in on exciting 19-year-old star, Red Devils target hands in transfer request, and more — 17th May, 2021

Manchester United are just under 24 hours away from their penultimate clash of the Premier League season. A win against their upcoming opponents Fulham would effectively seal second place in the table for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, a feat they've managed just once since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

Ahead of their return to Old Trafford in front of 10,000 supporters, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Napoli to rival Manchester United for Pau Torres

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Serie A side SSC Napoli have joined Manchester United in the chase for Pau Torres this summer, as per reports in Italy. The Spanish defender is one of the most in-demand centre-backs in Europe heading into the transfer window, with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid watching him.

Should Torres decide to opt against renewing his current deal at the club, which runs until 2024, Villarreal could potentially choose to cash in on him this summer. While he has a €60m release clause in his contract, the Yellow Submarine could reduce their asking price for the Spanish international.

Manchester United to beat Ajax for Kamaldeen Sulemana

Despite AFC Ajax being strongly linked with a move for exciting young attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana, new reports suggest that Manchester United are in pole position to land him after bettering the Dutch giants' offer. Sulemana, currently on the books of Danish side Nordsjaelland, is regarded as one of the most promising young players outside the top five leagues.

Kamal Deen Sulemana in the Danish Superligaen this season:



✅10 games

✅4 goals

✅2 assists

✅50 successful dribbles

✅5.14 successful dribbles per 90

✅1 key pass per 90



Dribbling master. Elite talent. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/zTgXxbyIIw — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) December 14, 2020

Ajax are believed to have submitted an offer worth up to £12m, which is £3m less than the initial price set by the club for the 19-year-old. However, the report claims that Manchester United have and have bettered Ajax's offer, giving them a great chance of completing a deal for the winger. They suggest that a Manchester United official had flown to Denmark on Monday to discuss a potential transfer.

Manchester United target Harry Kane wants Tottenham Hotspur exit

England superstar Harry Kane could be set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, as per multiple reports in England. The striker, who currently leads the race for the Golden Boot and Playmaker Award in the league, is believed to have handed in a transfer request to the North London club ahead of the summer window.

62 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 62 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Spurs under Jose Mourinho (45 goals, 17 assists) - no Premier League player has more goal involvements in this period (since 23/11/2019). Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/RyqzAHn0Yi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2021

However, it has also been claimed that Chelsea and Manchester City are closely monitoring his situation and could make a move for Kane. The 27-year-old has three years left on his current deal and is expected to command a transfer fee of well over £100m. Other reports have suggested that Spurs will consider players as part of a possible deal, including the likes of Anthony Martial and Gabriel Jesus.

