Manchester United and Chelsea on red alert as Premier League superstar hands in transfer request — Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City have been given a major boost ahead of the transfer window as Harry Kane has decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur, as per multiple reports in England.

The Spurs superstar is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football at the moment. Currently atop the charts for goals (22) and assists (13) in the league, Kane has enjoyed one of the best campaigns of his career so far.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer

However, after another trophyless campaign with the North London giants, Kane has seemingly lost patience and has reportedly told Spurs he would like to leave this summer. A wave of multiple reports regarding the 27-year-old's alleged transfer request has led to Spurs putting out an official statement, which read;

"Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That’s what everyone should be focused on."

Manchester United, Chelsea, or Manchester City the only clubs in for Kane



Despite reports in the past suggesting that the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona watched Kane with great interest, Sky Sports have revealed that the striker is set to be at the heart of a transfer battle between three of England's wealthiest clubs.

Further reports have claimed that Chelsea, Manchester United, and City are weighing up potential players plus cash offers, with the Mail suggesting Anthony Martial and Gabriel Jesus could be possible options. Elsewhere, The Times say that Manchester United are open to offering Jesse Lingard as part of the deal to sign Kane.

🗣"I want to be winning the biggest prizes as a team and we are not quite doing that."



Harry Kane speaking last month and saying individual awards are great but the goal is to win team trophies



pic.twitter.com/ApIEKn81wE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

However, having recently tied down Edinson Cavani for a further year at Old Trafford, it is currently unclear if Manchester United are keen to make a move for the 27-year-old as early as this summer. It is also important to note that they have been strongly linked with the signings of Jadon Sancho and a new centre-back.

Sancho has also garnered interest from Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who are on the lookout for further attacking reinforcements. The English winger is reportedly set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all monitoring his situation.

84 - In just 120 appearances away from home, Harry Kane has scored 84 @premierleague goals - the most by a player on the road for a single club in the competition's history. Icon. #NEWTOT

Apart from Kane and Sancho, the Blues and the Red Devils have also been linked with moves for Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland. However, BVB's qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League has bolstered their hopes of holding on to the Norwegian for another year, which could come as a blow to Manchester United and Chelsea's transfer plans.

