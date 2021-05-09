Chelsea linked with sensational move for Liverpool superstar this summer — Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are considering a stunning move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah ahead of the summer window, as per reports in Germany.

Salah, who joined Liverpool back in 2016/17, has established himself as one of the best players in world football at Anfield and has fired the Reds to Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory. He is just one goal away from Harry Kane's tally of 21 league goals for the season in the race for the 2020/21 Golden Boot.

However, he has been linked with an exit from Liverpool over the last few months, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona believed to be monitoring his situation. Now, a shock report from BILD in Germany suggests Chelsea have added Salah as a potential summer target to bolster their front line.

121 - Since Mohamed Salah made his debut for Liverpool, only Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (156) and Robert Lewandowski (177) have scored more goals than the Egyptian (121) across all competitions within the top five European leagues.

The 28-year-old was previously on Chelsea's books from 2014 to 2016 and made 19 appearances for them, albeit spending most of his time out on loan in Italy. After failing to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, he kickstarted his career once again at AS Roma before returning to England with Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues have reportedly added Salah to a list of three potential options for their attack, alongside Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland.

The Internazionale and Borussia Dortmund strikers have been in surreal form this season, with Lukaku leading the Nerazzurri to the title and Haaland helping Dortmund reach the UCL quarter-finals.

Should Chelsea fail to sign either of them, they could potentially look to bring Salah back to Stamford Bridge. The Liverpool attacker is currently contracted to the club until the summer of 2023.

Chelsea and Liverpool to compete for Jadon Sancho this summer

Jadon Sancho is another player who has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, but reports have suggested that Liverpool as well as Manchester United are in the race for his signature. The English superstar has had a sensational time at Borussia Dortmund since moving from Manchester City and could be set for a move away from the club this summer.

Sancho could possibly be at the heart of a transfer battle this summer. Michael Zorc's confirmation of a 'gentlemen's agreement' that could see him leave the club has further fuelled speculation over his potential departure.

79 - Jadon Sancho has been involved in 79 league goals before turning 21 today. No English player's been involved in as many before their 21st birthday within the top 5 Euro leagues since 1992.



Chelsea boss Tuchel is reportedly keen to work with the 21-year-old at Stamford Bridge next summer, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also believed to be an admirer of the winger.

