Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea: Player Ratings as brilliant Blues delay Cityzens' coronation at the Etihad | Premier League 2020/21

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have temporarily derailed Manchester City's Premier League title celebrations with a thrilling 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Cityzens legend Sergio Aguero could potentially have kickstarted preparations for their coronation from the penalty spot but a shocking panenka attempt afforded Chelsea a lease of life. The Blues capitalised on the situation and stole the win with mere seconds left on the clock via a deft dink from Marcos Alonso.

The first half of the game was largely uneventful as both sides had the answers to everything thrown at them. Although clear-cut chances were at a premium, Chelsea looked a tad more threatening than the hosts but had nothing to show for.

The breakthrough finally arrived just before the half-time mark as Raheem Sterling found the back of an empty net to give Manchester City the lead.

Ruben Dias played a lofted ball for Gabriel Jesus to chase, and the Brazilian got the better of an onrushing Andreas Christensen to set up Aguero. The Argentine's first touch was a mighty poor one which inadvertently set up the ball for Sterling to score.

Just over 60 seconds later, Jesus was in the thick of things once again as the striker won a penalty for Manchester City after Chelsea's Billy Gilmour made contact inside the box.

However, it was an anti-climatic finish as Manchester City's record-scorer Aguero's weak attempt at a panenka was comfortably read by Edouard Mendy to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

Chelsea dominate second half against Manchester City

The second half was on the other end of the spectrum as it was filled with drama and moments of brilliance at the Etihad. Hakim Ziyech's rifled finish on 63 minutes from just outside the box restored parity to the scoreline after a sublime sequence of passes involving Cezar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, and the Moroccan.

Chelsea were certainly the better side in the second half and nearly doubled their lead with just over ten minutes left on the clock with a goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi, only to be ruled out for offside.

With just seconds left until the full-time whistle, Chelsea put together one final push as Werner and Hudson-Odoi combined well on the right and the German arrowed a ball into City's box. A marauding Marcos Alonso made his way into the box to bundle the ball past Ederson with a dink, leaving no chance for him to save it.

It was a sensational victory for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea as they got the better of their upcoming UEFA Champions League opponents twice in a short span. Alonso's last-gasp winner forces Manchester City to postpone their title celebrations, and they could be made to wait even longer as Manchester United, currently second in the table, play thrice before the Cityzens' next league game.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea's 2-1 over Manchester City at the Etihad.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Ederson — 6/10

Didn't have much to do throughout the game and there was nothing more he could do to prevent either goal. Made a couple of comfortable saves when called into action.

Ruben Dias — 6.5/10

Played a key role in the build-up to the first goal to release Jesus, but appeared evidently jaded towards the end of the game.

Aymeric Laporte — 7/10

Came back into the Manchester City XI and did a great job sweeping up central areas and came up with a couple of much-needed interventions to keep Werner quiet. More passes (99) and touches (110) than any other player at the Etihad on the evening.

Nathan Ake — 7/10

Manchester City's most proactive defender against Chelsea and helped cover for Benjamin Mendy on the left on several occasions. Made most tackles (four) and most clearances (five) for the hosts.

Joao Cancelo — 5.5/10

Not the Portuguese's best outing as he couldn't help keep Marcos Alonso in check. Left too much space in behind for the Spaniard and Chelsea's front three to exploit.

Ferran Torres — 5/10

Failed to provide any real threat whatsoever from central areas, be it with regular runs into the box, shots or much else, and failed to impose himself on the game. Took fewer touches than any starting defender, midfielder, or goalkeeper. Nearly invisible for the best part of 70 minutes.

Rodri Hernandez — 6/10

Rodri was surprisingly the only midfielder in the starting XI and was asked to play an anchoring role with little to no support. He did a respectable job barring one very costly moment in the second half where he lost the ball and afforded Chelsea a way back into the game.

Raheem Sterling 7/10

Much like Torres, Sterling was deployed in a strange role in midfield and while it didn't suit him too well, he came up with the opener in the first half with a great run into the box. On another day, he could've won the penalty against Kurt Zouma to give City the winner.

Benjamin Mendy — 6/10

Provided width and an attacking presence for Manchester City and took up good positions, but was overrun by Reece James. Mendy failed to deal with the Englishman's threat and let him slip on a few occasions.

Gabriel Jesus — 7/10

Led the line alongside Sergio Aguero and put in a good shift for his side. Latched onto Dias' ball to create the opener and won a penalty. Failed to threaten in the second half.

Sergio Aguero — 3/10

Took a horrendous touch to receive Jesus' ball for the opener that nearly cost his side the goal, but Sterling was on his shoulder to finish from close range. His penalty attempt, given the fact that he could've effectively sealed Manchester City's third title in four years, was utterly embarrassing. Shocking display.

Substitutes

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Phil Foden (Aguero, 70') — 6/10

Added some much-needed urgency in the final third but couldn't help break Chelsea down.

Ilkay Gundogan (Torres, 71') — 6/10

Created one noteworthy chance for Foden and shored up things in the middle for Manchester City.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Mendy, 80') — N/A

