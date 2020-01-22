Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal : 3 standout performers from the match | English Premier League 2019-20

Daksh Shukla FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

It was an exciting London derby as Chelsea and Arsenal shared points

In a chaotic night of football, 10-man Arsenal twice came from behind to draw against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal showed tremendous heart and character to battle back with 10 men and snatch a 2-2 draw. Youngster Gabriel Martinelli and captain Hector Bellerin both scored equally incredible and dramatic goals to complete the comeback.

An early blunder saw Arsenal reduced go 1-0 down. David Luiz was sent off against his former club for shoving Tammy Abraham in the penalty area, as the Chelsea striker looked set to score following a terrible backpass by Shkodran Mustafi.

Jorginho scored from the spot-kick before the 18-year-old Martinelli scored an excellent equaliser after a mistake by N'Golo Kante.

Cesar Azpilicueta restored Chelsea's lead later but Arsenal capped a spirited display when Bellerin marked his return from injury with a climactic equaliser.

Arsenal went down twice but still found the belief to bounce back. Mikel Arteta hailed the spirit, fight and leadership of the Arsenal team while Frank Lampard would be distraught seeing the inconsistency of his side.

Keeping all that in mind, we look at the 3 standout performers from the match:

#3 Gabriel Martinelli

The youngster was electric against Chelsea

Martinelli looked bright from the off, and his battle with Cesar Azpilicueta was one of the game's most engaging contests. The youngster worked hard throughout the game and constantly pressed defenders, trying to make something happen for his team.

Advertisement

Arteta kept faith in him by not taking him off after the red card, and Martinelli repaid that faith by scoring an amazing goal.

It was staggering how his one-man counter from a Chelsea corner gave Arsenal the goal, and it marked the youngster out as something truly special. Kante's slip helped him on his way but it still took real self-belief and skill to carry on his run ahead and roll the ball past the keeper.

Martinelli has gone from strength to strength, and was superb against Chelsea. His pace was key for his goal, proving that the 18-year old is truly a special talent.

1 / 3 NEXT