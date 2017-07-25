Chelsea 2-3 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points

Chelsea go down fighting to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich took full advantage of Chelsea's slow start to the game to stun the Premier League champions. They took a 3-0 lead within 27 minutes but after that, it was all Chelsea.

The Blues managed to pull two goals back, one at the end of the first half through Marcos Alonso and the other in the 85th minute through Michy Batshuayi.

Here are the talking points from the game:

#5 - Upgrade on Alonso is a must

You're not Alex Sando

The main concern for Antonio Conte right now has to be a left-back. Marcos Alonso was brilliant last season but the Spaniard does not have it in him to repeat last season's performance.

Alex Sandro is the top target right now and a £60 million bid by the Blues is still on Juventus' table. The Serie A champions want Nemanja Matic and Chelsea should take advantage of it to strike a deal for the Brazilian full-back.

Another target for Chelsea is their former player and Academy product, Ryan Bertrand. Getting one of Sandro or Bertrand would bench Alonso and it would surely be an upgrade to the starting XI!

