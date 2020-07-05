Chelsea 3-0 Watford: Blues' Player Ratings as they reclaim 4th spot | Premier League 2019-20

Goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian, and Ross Barkley saw Chelsea register a comfortable 3-0 win at home over Watford.

Frank Lampard's men reclaimed fourth spot in the league table after briefly being pushed into fifth place.

The Blues took back fourth spot in the table with a comprehensive win over Watford

After a disappointing midweek defeat against West Ham, Chelsea made a swift return to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Watford at Stamford Bridge. First-half strikes from Olivier Giroud and Willian were added to by Ross Barkley as the Blues reclaimed the fourth spot in the league table from Manchester United, who had temporarily gone above them with a win over Bournemouth.

Frank Lampard made four changes from the 3-2 loss to West Ham, and it was one of those changes that opened the scoring. Olivier Giroud’s clinical finish set the Blues on their way before Willian converted his second penalty in two games to take his side 2-0 up at the break.

Watford boss Nigel Pearson made a few attacking changes in the second half but to no avail, as Ross Barkley added a third in stoppage time to secure the points for the hosts.

With the top-four race still as tight as ever, here are Chelsea’s player ratings from the tie that saw them take back that all-important fourth spot.

Although Watford did foray into the Chelsea half occasionally, they could not muster up any opportunity of note, which meant that Chelsea’s Spanish shot-stopper enjoyed a relaxed evening in goal. The visitors stepped up their efforts to score in the second half but Kepa was equal to whatever was thrown at him.

Reece James: 6/10

Drafted in at right-back for this game, the talented youngster once again displayed his attacking prowess, delivering some extremely inviting crosses into the box for his teammates to attack. However, in his eagerness to get forward, James left a lot of space behind him which was frequently exploited by the visitors.

Andreas Christensen: 6/10

Watford’s defensive tactics meant that Troy Deeney cut a lonely figure up top in the first half and Christensen was able to deal with any attacks that the visitors did muster without exerting himself too much. Although the visitors stepped it up a notch in the second half, the young Dane was able to keep them at bay along with his central defensive partner Zouma.

Kurt Zouma: 6/10

One of the players brought into the squad following the defeat against West Ham, Zouma had a reasonably comfortable outing as Watford did not manage to create too many clear-cut chances and were restricted largely to long-range shots and set-piece deliveries.

Moved to left-back to accommodate James, the Chelsea skipper did not allow the tricky Ismaila Sarr to get a kick in the whole game, using all of his knowledge and guile to nullify the winger’s threat. The experienced Spaniard capped off a fine display with an assist for Barkley’s goal.

Ross Barkley: 8/10

Barkley scored a goal and claimed an assist in an excellent midfield display

The Englishman is slowly making his way back into the Chelsea starting lineup and put in an encouraging shift. Clever with his passes and ever-willing in bringing it up from the back, Barkley claimed the assist for Giroud’s goal and popped up with one of his own in stoppage time.

The Frenchman typically popped up all over the pitch doing what he does best - snuffing out potential chances and immediately moving the ball forward to his attackers. An injury saw him be taken off for Billy Gilmour for the last 10 minutes of the tie.

Mason Mount: 6/10

The poster-boy for Lampard’s Chelsea, Mount has featured in every single Premier League game for the Blues this season and put in another promising performance, moving the ball around well without trying anything too extravagant.

Willian: 7/10

Willian continued his fine Chelsea scoring run with yet another goal

Undoubtedly the form player in the Chelsea camp right now, the Brazilian notched his sixth goal in his last seven games with his first-half penalty. He is bound to attract a number of top-quality suitors (including his current club, who are eager to keep him on) when he enters free agency in the summer.

Olivier Giroud: 7/10

From having one foot out of the door in January to signing a new deal, Giroud’s Chelsea career has made a U-turn in the past few months. The Frenchman came back into the starting lineup for this encounter and repaid his manager’s faith in him with a sharp finish on the half-hour mark to send his side into the lead. This was his third goal in his last four starts, which means that he is finding form at just the right time.

Pulisic was a constant threat to the Watford defence

Although injuries have hampered Pulisic’s fledgling Chelsea career, the American has made an encouraging return to the first team post-lockdown. He caused Watford all sorts of trouble with his skilful dribbling that won his side a penalty for the second time in two games.

Chelsea Substitutes:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 5/10

Slowly playing his way back to full fitness after recovering from an Achilles injury, Loftus-Cheek came on to replace Willian for Chelsea with about 15 minutes to play but did not get on the ball enough to make a real impact.

Chelsea’s first-choice striker at the start of the season, Abraham has been demoted to a role off the bench of late. He is going through something of a goal drought, which he was unable to end during his short spell on the pitch.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5/10

The exciting young winger was among a raft of Chelsea changes that Lampard made with about 15 minutes to play and showed flashes of his ability but failed to affect the game too much.

Billy Gilmour: 5/10

The young Scotsman was an enforced change for the seemingly injured N’Golo Kante but did not get on the ball enough to catch the eye.