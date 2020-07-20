Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Blues book final berth | FA Cup 2019-20

The 2019-20 FA Cup final will be an all-London affair as Chelsea comprehensively beat Manchester United 3-1 in their semi-final encounter to progress to the final.

The Blues went 3-0 up thanks to strikes from Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount, and an own goal from Harry Maguire, before Bruno Fernandes tucked away a penalty to claw one back for his side. In the final Frank Lampard’s men will meet Arsenal, who knocked out the other Manchester club, Manchester City, in their semi-final encounter.

This was the fourth season in a row Chelsea and United had met in the FA Cup, with Chelsea winning in the quarter-final in 2016-17 and the final in 2017-18, and United the fifth-round contest last season.

It was the Londoners who started the first half in the ascendancy, pressing high up the field and making it difficult for their opponents to get out of their half. United were forced into a number of mistakes, seemingly unused to playing with a back three as Giroud, in particular, was a real nuisance for their centre-backs.

An injury to Eric Bailly set up a lengthy period of stoppage time at the end of the first half which was when Chelsea took the lead, Giroud nipping in ahead of Victor Lindelof to stick Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross away.

Chelsea’s lead was doubled seconds into the second half via Mount, who intercepted an errant pass and drilled a low shot at David de Gea in the United net. Although not the most powerful of efforts, it was misjudged by the Spaniard, who saw it nestle into the bottom corner.

Things did not improve for United even though they went on the offensive after conceding the second - in fact, it was Chelsea that extended their lead even further. Maguire was the unlucky party as Marcos Alonso’s low cross went in off the Englishman’s boot to make it three for the Blues.

A late penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes was scant consolation for the Red Devils as they bowed out of the tournament in meek fashion.

On a night where Lampard’s Chelsea got the better of Ole’s United at the fourth time of asking this season, here are the player ratings for both sides.

Chelsea:

Willy Caballero: 6/10

The Argentine was not tested by the Manchester United front-line for the entirety of the game, with Fernandes’ late penalty being the only reason he didn’t leave Wembley with a clean sheet.

Reece James: 6/10

Deployed in a wing-back role, the English youngster was not shy in getting forward at every opportunity and gave Brandon Williams a tough time with his frequent forays forward.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7/10

It was a calm and composed display from the experienced Spaniard on the right of a back three as he marshalled Marcus Rashford fairly well and even got forward well, setting up Giroud for the opener.

Kurt Zouma: 6/10

The Frenchman enjoyed a largely comfortable outing in the middle of Chelsea’s back three and was hardly troubled by any Manchester United attackers throughout the game.

Antonio Rudiger: 7/10

Rudiger took up a position on the left of a back three and was solid in defence, not allowing United’s attackers any time on the ball. The German’s desire in attack was what led to Chelsea’s third goal.

Marcos Alonso: 6/10

The Spaniard was typically eager to attack down the left, giving Wan-Bissaka a tough time, as he made his way forward at every opportunity and capped a fine performance with the assist for the third goal.

Jorginho: 6/10

Starved of game time of late, the Italian brought all his composure and experience into the Chelsea midfield with an intelligent performance that saw him keep possession ticking over with simple, accurate passes all game.

Mateo Kovacic: 6/10

Kovacic put in an energetic display in midfield

The Croatian was his usual combative self in midfield, putting himself about with great energy - an effort that left him quite weary as he went off late in the piece.

Willian: 5/10

The Brazilian was not at his fluent best in an attacking sense but ran himself into the ground, making intelligent darts in and around the Manchester United back-line that opened up spaces for his teammates to exploit.

Olivier Giroud: 7/10

Giroud opened the scoring with a smart finish

The Frenchman was rather isolated up against the Manchester United defenders, but did not give them a moment’s peace. He was rewarded for his efforts in first-half injury time as he got on the score-sheet with the opening goal.

Mason Mount: 6/10

Mount scored Chelsea's second goal early in the second half

Although not really involved in the attacking play in the first half, Mount got in on the action immediately after the restart, scoring Chelsea’s second with a shot from outside the box. The young midfielder put in an energetic shift out on the left and was well worth his goal.

Substitutes:

Tammy Abraham: 4/10

The young striker replaced goal-scorer Giroud in the late exchanges but was unable to get in amongst the action, as a large part of the game after he came on was played in Chelsea’s half.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 3/10

Brought on to exploit an out-of-sorts Manchester United defence in the latter stages, the young winger’s only contribution came at the wrong end of the pitch as he brought down Martial to give away a penalty.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: N.A.

The young Englishman came on with less than five minutes to play and did not get on the ball enough to make an impact.

Pedro: N.A.

Came on for Mount in stoppage time at the end of the game.