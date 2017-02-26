EPL 2016/17: Chelsea 3-1 Swansea, 5 Talking Points

Chelsea overcame a resilient Swansea side to claim all three points.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan

Fabregas scored the opener for Chelsea

Chelsea overcame an in-form Swansea City side 3-1 at Stamford Bridge despite being pegged back just before half-time. The Blues showed grit and determination to fight back with a much better second half performance.

Swansea had several bodies in the box on numerous occasions, however, Chelsea managed to cut them open despite defending deep. The Blues are now 11 points clear at the top of the table having played one more game than second-placed Manchester City.

Take a look at the important talking points from the game at Stamford Bridge.

#1 A goal made in Barcelona and scored at Stamford Bridge by Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea started off brightly with an attack in the first 50 seconds itself and kept mounting pressure on the visitors. But in the 19th minute of the game, after some brilliant work by Eden Hazard, Pedro found the onrushing Cesc Fabregas who toe-poked the ball into the goal to give Chelsea the lead.

It was a goal made in Barcelona by the two former Catalans and scored against a resilient Swansea City defence at Stamford Bridge. Fabregas managed to score in his landmark 300th Premier League appearance and went on to have a great game, dictating play and playmaking from the centre of the pitch.

The Blues continued to mount pressure throughout the game and the Spaniard was instrumental in finding space for his teammates. He also grabbed an assist later in the game.



MatchBoss MOTM: Cesc Fàbregas.



195 MatchBoss points

79 passes completed

5 chances created

1 assist

1 goal



Midfield Maestro. pic.twitter.com/geRPDMM7Ll — Squawka Gaming (@SquawkaGaming) 25 February 2017