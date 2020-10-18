Chelsea 3-3 Southampton: Player ratings for the Blues | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea played some fine offensive football against gutsy visitors Southampton, but were pegged back once again courtesy of their defensive frailties as the spoils were shared in their English Premier League game on Saturday.

Although the home side were good value for the point they bagged on Saturday evening, they were far from perfect. It was an end-to-end affair for much of the 90 minutes and Chelsea fans would feel heartbroken to have let two points slip right at the death.

It was a match to remember for one of Chelsea's new acquisitions - Timo Werner - who finally scored his first Premier League goal in this outing. Moroccan playmaker Hakim Ziyech also made his debut for the club.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men showed plenty of courage going forward and will be delighted to have snatched a point in a tough away game. On another day, Danny Ings and co. could well have walked away with all three points as the Saints looked excellent in possession.

Let us now take a look at how the Chelsea players fared in this match.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 4/10

Arrizabalaga's awkward moment led to Che Adams' goal

Often the reason behind many a disappointing Chelsea result, the Spaniard once again was at fault as his error led to Southampton's equaliser that made the score 2-2. There's not much he could've done about the other two goals, but it is obvious that his presence in holding the Blues back.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

Not at his usual best going forward, but did a decent job defensively. Kept the pacy Nathan Redmond in check for most of the match. Although he can't be blamed directly for Chelsea's failure to bag all three points, one cannot help but feel that Reece James offers more from the right-back spot.

Andreas Christensen - 5/10

Another not-so-convincing display from the Dane. He was dominant in air as he so frequently is, but often panicked when Southampton attacked. He struggled to keep up with his opponents who found it rather easy to go past him. Needs to improve significantly if he wishes to remain a Chelsea player.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

The Frenchman did well to bail out his defensive partner from time to time, while also winning his aerial duels competently. In fact, he won as many as 9 duels as the visitors hoofed it long at times. Made a crucial defensive play late in the game, without which Chelsea may well have even lost the match.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Didn't exactly look comfortable defensively, but he has become an integral part of Chelsea's offense already. His understanding with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount is telepathic and the same was on display once again on this occasion. Provided an assist, but needs to get better on the other end of the pitch to be considered among the elites in his position.

N'golo Kante - 6/10

Kante worked tirelessly as usual

Worked extremely hard as always. Pestered the Southampton attackers and midfielders at every opportunity he got, but was out of position at times. Not his best game by any means as he could have made better use of the ball when he had it, but a decent day at the office nonetheless.

Jorginho - 8/10

Sprayed some exquisite passes all around the park, none better than the one to facilitate Werner's second goal. The Italian continues to get caught out of position when the opposition counters as his lack of mobility hinders his potential as a midfield lynchpin, but is still very good at what he does.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Looked lively at the start of the match, but his influence fizzled out as the match wore on. The youngster has been in great form of late, and Frank Lampard would be hoping that he can perform better next time around. Worked tirelessly off the ball.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz tapped in Chelsea's third

Scored what seemed like would be the winner. The German was once again fantastic in offense as he supplied his teammates with great precision while also being a goal threat himself. Unfortunately, he was directly at fault for Southampton's first goal as he lost the ball in the middle of the park quite cheaply.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

The American showed flashes of his brilliance at times, but lacked the sharpness required to impact the game to his best ability. He's usually a menace down either wing, and even operate centrally on a few occasions. Was substituted for Reece James late in the game.

Timo Werner - 9/10

Frank on Werner's goals: 'They were really good individual goals and he looked sharp. It's great for his confidence and we'll see a lot more of that.'#CHESOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 17, 2020

The German sniper enjoyed by far his best performance in a Chelsea shirt so far, as he bagged a brace and also assisted the third goal. He was central to just about every offensive move Chelsea pulled off, and Southampton simply had no idea how to contain him. Would be gutted his first goals did not come in a victory.

Substitutes

Hakim Ziyech - 5/10

Making his Chelsea debut, the supremely talented Moroccan looked a little out of touch as he gave away the ball on a couple of instances. He will only get better as his Chelsea career progresses.

Reece James - N/A

Probably should have started at the right back position. Hardly had any time to impact the proceedings.

Tammy Abraham - N/A

Saw his team concede a heartbreaking equaliser in stoppage time.

