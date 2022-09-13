How Chelsea could possibly line up for Graham Potter's first game against RB Salzburg

Graham Potter's first official game as Chelsea's new manager will be against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Sept. 14.

The English tactician was appointed by the club's new owners following the dismissal of former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Potter will be hoping to start his regime on a bright note as RB Salzburg comes visiting at Stamford Bridge.

The West London club lost their opening Champions League game away to Dinamo Zagreb and are currently bottom of group E.

Potter's responsibility will be to get Chelsea's Champions League campaign back on track if they are to stand a chance of qualifying from their group.

The English tactician could possibly retain Tuchel's 3-4-3 set-up against their Austrian opponents. As such, this article will look at how the Blues could line up against RB Salzburg.

#5 GK (Kepa Arrizabalaga)

Kepa Arrizabalaga is Chelsea's second-choice goalkeeper.

The odds are high on Kepa Arrizabalaga starting in goal for Graham Potter's first official game in charge of Chelsea against RB Salzburg.

The world's most-expensive goalkeeper was in goal for the Blues against Dinamo Zagreb. He could possibly retain his place in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Also, first-choice shot stopper Edouard Mendy is reportedly still injured and wasn't pictured in training with the first-team.

The Senegalese shot stopper hasn't been at his best this season and has conceded nine goals in six games for the Blues. His poor form could open the door for Kepa to reclaim the No. 1 spot under Potter.

#4 Back-three (Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly)

Wesley Fofana and Thiago Silva defending against West Ham United's Michail Antonio.

Should Graham Potter go with a back-three set-up, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly could occupy the back line for Chelsea.

Both Fofana and Koulibaly started in the defeat against Dinamo Zagreb, with Silva being rested. However, the Brazilian's experience could be key for Potter's team against RB Salzburg.

Chelsea's defensive record this season hasn't been as solid as it used to be earlier. They have already conceded 10 goals in all competitions.

One of Potter's major objectives will be to get the best out of his defenders, starting with the game against RB Salzburg.

#3 Wing-backs (Reece James & Marc Cucurella)

Marc Cucurella has two assists for Chelsea this season.

The wing-back position is key to the back-three system. Graham Potter will have a big decision to make regarding who starts against RB Salzburg.

England international Reece James is most certainly guaranteed a place at right-wing-back. The defender has scored one goal and registered one assist for the West London club so far.

However, Spanish player Marc Cucurella could play ahead of Ben Chilwell at left-wing-back. He previously played under Potter at Brighton and could be his preferred option at Chelsea.

#2 Midfield Pivot (Jorginho & Mateo Kovacic)

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho training for Chelsea.

With Ngolo Kante still out injured, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are hands-on favorites to start in midfield.

Kovacic started alongside Mason Mount in midfield in a disappointing defeat against Dinamo Zagreb. The partnership wasn't as effective for the West London club.

Jorginho, the team's vice-captain, could be brought back into the starting XI to pair alongside Kovacic against RB Salzburg.

#1 Attacking trio (Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Kai Havertz)

Raheem Sterling has scored four goals this season.

Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz started against Dinamo Zagreb.

The attacking partnership showed some promising signs, especially during the first half. However, they weren't able to get on the scoresheet as they were guilty of missing clear-cut chances.

Graham Potter could possibly opt to start them together once again against RB Salzburg.

