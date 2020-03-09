Chelsea 4-0 Everton: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Giroud finds the net!

Carlo Ancelotti returned to Stamford Bridge with Everton to face Chelsea for a crucial fixture in the Premier League on Sunday. Both the sides are competing for the European places in the table. Everton have been improving ever since Ancelotti took over as the manager, and, Chelsea had a great result against Liverpool during the week which boosted their confidence.

The hosts are struggling with injuries to many key players. With the likes of Mateo Kovačić, N'Golo Kanté injured and Jorginho suspended, Frank Lampard handed Billy Gilmour his first start in the Premier League in the midfield alongside Ross Barkley and Mason Mount.

The Blues started the game very positively. They dominated the proceedings and were rewarded for their bright start with the first goal in fourteenth minute. Mount scored from the edge of the box to give the hosts a well deserved lead. Chelsea doubled their advantage seven minutes later through Pedro. Everton struggled to create chances, however, Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a great opportunity to bring the visitors back into the game in the first half.

The second half started similarly to the first half. Chelsea continued to dominate the game while Everton tried to hang on. Willian scored the third goal for the hosts when he fired a shot past Jordon Pickford into the goal. Olivier Giroud would then score the fourth goal from a cross by Willian to finish the scoring. With the game comfortably won, Frank Lampard handed debuts to academy products Tino Anjorin and Armando Broja.

It turned out to be a comfortable evening for the hosts as they look to build momentum in the final phase of the season. While several players impressed, others failed to live up to the expectations. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit: Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour.

Billy Gilmour put in a Man of the Match performance against Liverpool earlier in the week which justified the trust Frank Lampard has in his abilities. With both Mateo Kovačić, N'Golo Kanté injured and Jorginho suspended, Frank Lampard started the youngster at the heart of midfield against Everton.

The young midfielder did not get on the scoresheet, however, he produced another assured display. Gilmour looked composed on the ball and pulled the strings from the midfield.

The youngster continued the good work in the second half. His quality is evident by the confidence shown by his teammates in him and he has shown he can handle it. He even finished the game with the highest number of passes.

Gilmour will get more chances as the Blues continue to struggle with injuries, and, Chelsea fans will hope the youngster continues to perform impressively as they look to secure a place in the Champions League for next season.

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ChelseaFC’s Billy Gilmour

91 touches 🥈

74 completed passes 🥇

37 passes in opposition half 🥇

92.5% passing accuracy

1st PL start, aged 18 years & 271 days pic.twitter.com/dTmXdwec6g — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 8, 2020

