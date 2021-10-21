Chelsea 4-0 Malmo: 5 Talking Points as the Blues break their low goal-scoring hoodoo with a home win | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea were absolutely ruthless and relentless in attacking the Malmo goal. They put four goals past the Swedish champions to win their second game of the Champions League campaign. The reigning European champions sit second behind Juventus in Group H of Europe's biggest footballing fiesta.

The centre-back duo of Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen combined to put the hosts ahead in just the ninth minute of the game.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for the home supporters after the 20 minute mark. Romelu Lukaku won a penalty, which was converted by spot-kick specialist Jorginho. But the Belgian ended up picking up a knock to be replaced by Kai Havertz prematurely.

With Malmo failing to keep up with the pressure at the Bridge, Chelsea added their third with a quick counter-attack. It was led by Callum Hudson-Odoi, who timed his pass to perfection and slid in a pass to Kai Havertz. The German then chipped the ball past the Malmo stopper.

Heroics by Antonio Rudiger in the second half also led to another penalty for Chelsea. Jorginho did not falter yet again to make it 4-0 for the Champions of Europe.

The game resulted in Chelsea's second Champions League win of the season. It was Malmo's sixth consecutive loss in Europe, with a tally of 28 goals conceded in the process.

Without much ado, let's dive straight into the top five talking points of the game.

#1 Defenders dominate yet again at Stamford Bridge

Andreas Christensen celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal of the night.

Chelsea's versatility on the goal-scorers' sheet continued. Andreas Christensen became their 14th different player to score a goal this season, in England or otherwise. It was the Dane's first goal for Chelsea despite making 137 appearances for the London-based club.

Not only that, but Christensen's goal was also assisted by another Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva. The Brazilian's cross was perfectly met by his centre-back colleague to make it 1-0 for the Blues.

The Champions of Europe have had great quality in the squad when it comes to scoring goals through so many different positions on the pitch. In today's Chelsea team, Mason Mount was the only player alongside goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to not have opened his account this season. All the remaining nine players have had a goal to their name in the three competitions that Chelsea have played in, so far.

The third and remaining defender on the Chelsea team-sheet, Antonio Rudiger didn't shy away from action either. He made an excellent run to dispossess Eric Larsson and win a penalty in the second half.

Speaking to ChelseaTV earlier last week, head coach Thomas Tuchel mentioned how he was indifferent to the Ballon d'Or shortlist. The German manager had specified how the entire squad deserved applause for the collective effort that they had shown since his arrival. Tuchel's words surely came true as he saw his 14th player getting on the score-board on the night.

#2 Blues lose attacking duo to fatigue-induced injuries

Romelu Lukaku receives medical treatment during the game.

Thomas Tuchel will be ruing his decision not to rest his new summer signing Romelu Lukaku for the game against Malmo on Wednesday night. The Belgian has played a total of 43 games since the beginning of the previous season without a rest. He was taken out by Malmo defender Lasse Nielsen to concede a penalty in the 19th minute.

The injury came in response to a tackle made by an opposition player. But many fans were quick to react on social media about how a serious injury could be brutal for Lukaku's goal-scoring form. This, especially with a number of easy games upcoming for the Premier League side.

It wasn't long before the hosts lost another forward to a cramp, as Timo Werner was seen in some discomfort following a Chelsea attack. He immediately signaled to the dugout for a substitution to be made.

Since Lukaku's arrival, Werner has switched to the wing to accommodate the German-Belgian duo together in Tuchel's system. He has hardly missed a game for the Blues.

Chelsea's goals have come from all areas of the pitch since Tuchel's arrival, though. So, Lukaku's absence might not be a season-impacting blow for the title-challengers.

