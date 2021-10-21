Chelsea 4-0 Malmo: Chelsea player ratings as Blues cruise to easy victory | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea delivered an emphatic performance to secure a 4-0 victory in their Champions League group stage tie against Malmo on Wednesday (October 20).

The hosts were on the front foot right from the get-go as Andreas Christensen volleyed in the opening goal just nine minutes into the game. Jorginho soon doubled Chelsea's lead from the penalty spot after Romelu Lukaku was fouled by Malmo's Lasse Nielsen inside the box.

However, Lukaku injured his ankle in the process and as a result the Belgian was replaced by Kai Havertz right after the second goal. The Blues suffered yet another injury set-back as Timo Werner pulled his hamstring just before the half-time break. While the injuries were a source of concern, Chelsea went into the break with a comfortable two-goal lead.

Thomas Tuchel's side continued in similar fashion after the restart and played Malmo out of the game. Havertz and Jorginho also added two more goals to cap off a truly pulsating Chelsea performance. The Blues now sit second in Group H, three points behind leaders Juventus.

On that note, let's have a look at the Chelsea player's ratings from the match.

Chelsea Player ratings

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Mendy had very little to do for most of the game as Malmo rarely attacked Chelsea's box. In fact, he was untested for the full 90 minutes as Malmo were restricted to just two wayward shots throughout the game.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

Christensen chipped in with his first-ever goal for the Blues in what was his 137th appearance for the club but that was just one highlight of his performance. The centre-back showcased excellent positional awareness, defensive guile, and ball-playing ability throughout the 90 minutes.

Christensen completed 92.9% of his passes, made two tackles and also won a foul.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Thiago Silva put in yet another solid performance at the heart of the Chelsea defense. He showed excellent positional awareness, read the game brilliantly and was confident with the ball at his feet.

Silva completed 89.5% of his passes, made two interceptions, two key passes and also registered an assist for Christensen's goal.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Much like his partners in defense, Rudiger didn't put a foot wrong and dealt with everything that came his way with ease. The centre-back moved the ball forward with ease and picked all the right passes for the Blues.

He completed two accurate long balls and 72 total passes with an impressive 90% accuracy. Rudiger also made two tackles to keep the Malmo forwards at bay.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7.5/10

As has often been the case for nearly a decade, Azpilicueta chipped in with yet another solid display for Chelsea. Although he didn't offer much in attack, he handled his defensive duties exceptionally well. Azpilicueta completed 86% of his passes and won three tackles as well.

N'Golo Kante - 8/10

N'Golo Kante was at it from the start, breaking up plays, shrugging players off the ball and intercepting almost everything that was thrown at the Chelsea backline. Apart from that, he also took every opportunity he got to drive the ball forward for his side.

Kante won five out of his seven ground duels, made two tackles, won two fouls and also managed a 92.7% pass accuracy.

Jorginho - 9/10

Jorginho provided the kind of display one would expect from a player of his present stature. The Italian was without a doubt Chelsea's best player on the night. Apart from his two well-taken penalties, Jorginho controlled the tempo of the game with his passing and movement.

He completed 87.8% of his passes, created two chances and made an astonishing eight tackles for his side.

Ben Chillwell - 6.5/10

Chillwell started the game slowly and failed to make an impact for much of it. He was sloppy with his passing at times and struggled to keep up with the pace of the game in general.

Chilwell managed an 84.2% pass accuracy and made three tackles but was bullied off the ball too easily at times.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mount showcased an adept reading of the game and kept the play ticking with his neat and accurate passes. The youngster did his defensive duties diligently as well.

Mount provided three key passes, made two tackles and completed 91.5% of his total passes. He also took three shots, though none were on target.

Timo Werner - 5.5/10

Werner found himself in a good position to get on the scoresheet numerous times during his time on the pitch, but failed to score a goal. He then limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury just before the half-time break.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Romelu Lukaku injury

Romelu Lukaku did well to win Chelsea's first penalty in the 17th minute. However, the striker's time on the pitch was shortlived as he limped off with an injury sustained in the process just six minutes later.

Chelsea Substitutes

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Havertz came on in as a 23rd minute substitute for the injured Lukaku. He caused all sorts of problems for Malmo's backline throughout his time on the pitch and even managed to chip in with a well-taken second-half goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6.5/10

A few good off-the-ball runs from Hudson-Odoi, but he did not leave much of an impact. A decent outing nevertheless for the youngster, who came on in the 44th minute to replace Werner.

Marcos Alonso - 5.5/10

Coming on for Chillwell in the 65th minute, the Spaniard was off the pace right from the start. Alonso conjured just eighteen passes and won only one of his three duels.

Reece James - 6/10

Reece James came on as a 65th minute substitute for Azpilicueta. He stringed together some good passes with his teammates but there was nothing much to write home about.

Saul Niguez - 6/10

Saul was crucial in keeping Chelsea pushing in the dying moments. He kept the play ticking for Chelsea with his accurate passes from the back after coming on for Kante in the 65th minute.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra