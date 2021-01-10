Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe: 5 Talking Points as Blues secure progress to the fourth round | FA Cup 2020-21 

Chelsea eased their way into the fourth round of the FA Cup, with a comprehensive 4-0 victory recorded over Morecambe at Stamford Bridge.

Despite taking on League Two opposition, Frank Lampard named a relatively strong squad with opportunities also handed out to fringe players to stake a claim for a place in the first team.

The hosts fashioned a chance as early as the third minute but Timo Werner failed to convert from close range, while Kepa also reacted quickly to save an early shot/cross that threatened to creep over his line.

Chelsea broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Callum Hudson-Odoi set up Mason Mount on the edge of the area and the England international made no mistakes from 20 yards out,

Their lead was doubled just before halftime after Timo Werner guided the ball over the line after a headed pass by Kai Havertz.

This was the worst time for Morecamble to concede and their fire was all but extinguished when Callum Hudson-Odoi put Chelsea 3-0 up just four minutes into the second half.

More chances were fashioned by the hosts but they failed to take them, and with the result all but guaranteed, Frank Lampard made some changes midway through the second half.

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud came on in place of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, while Tammy Abraham replaced Mason Mount soon after.

We lead at the interval, looking bright 💪 pic.twitter.com/NmCUd01OOd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2021

Kai Havertz added a late fourth for Chelsea when he headed home an excellent cross by captain Cesar Azpilicueta with five minutes left.

The win continues the Blues' fine run in the FA Cup, with this the the 23rd season in a row that they have progressed to the fourth round of the oldest club competition in the world.

Here, we shall be having a rundown of five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Chelsea get morale-boosting victory

Chelsea came into this game on a poor run of form

The last few weeks have been disappointing for Chelsea and a run of just one win from seven games in all competitions had put manager Frank Lampard under intense pressure.

The manner in which they were defeated by Manchester City last weekend was particularly appalling, considering that the club spent over £200m to augment their squad and many questioned whether Lampard was the right man to lead the club.

However, the 42-year-old has first-hand experience of the pressure that comes at a club like Chelsea from his playing days and all it takes is just one win to boost confidence back in the side.

The fixture with Morecambe offered an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways and the Stamford Bridge outfit got the job done in a professional manner from start to finish.

Players struggling with confidence got a chance to get back among the goals, while a much-needed clean sheet was also recorded.

Chelsea will square off with tougher opposition in the coming months, and there are much bigger fish to fry than League Two opposition, but the comprehensive manner of this win will help instill confidence back in the side.

#4 No FA Cup magic for Morecambe

Morecambe saw their FA Cup run ended in the third round

The FA Cup is the oldest club competition in the world, and throughout its 140-year history, several shocks and upsets have been recorded.

Every season comes with a fairytale story of a lower division side usurping the established hierarchy to qualify for the latter rounds.

This season, eighth-tier Marine will square off with Tottenham in what is the biggest gap between opponents in competition history, while Chorley have secured their place in the fourth round for the first time ever.

FULL TIME



Our FA Cup run comes to an end at Stamford Bridge. Big thanks to everyone for the tremendous support.

Good luck to @ChelseaFC for the rest of the season 👏👏👏



[CHE 4-0 MOR] #COYS 🦐 #Shrimps 🏆 #EmiratesFACup — Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) January 10, 2021

Morecambe came into this clash against Chelsea on a fine run of form, having won their last four league games in succession and six of their last seven.

The struggles being experienced by their more illustrious hosts might have given them added impetus to register an upset but that proved to not be the case.

In what was a throughly one-sided fixture, Chelsea dominated e thproceedings from start to finish and Kepa was very rarely tested in the hosts' goal.

With their elimination, the Shrimps will turn their attention to domestic league action where they sit outside the playoff spot on goal difference and are just five points off the top spot with a game in hand.