Chelsea 4-2 Leicester: 5 Hits and Flops as Cole Palmer stars in an entertaining win for the Blues | FA Cup 2023-24

Chelsea held their nerve to secure a 4-2 win over Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, March 17.

The Blues entered this game on the back of a decent run of form. They lost just once in their five matches prior to this game, recording two wins and two draws. Their last outing was a spirited 3-2 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino fielded a strong lineup with the hopes of extending the winning run.

The Foxes, on the other hand, found themselves in a mixed run of form ahead of this game. With two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five, the EFL Championship leaders seemed to have hit a rough patch in their season. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against Hull City but manager Enzo Maresca was hoping they could win at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea began the game on the front foot and looked to attack at every possible opportunity. Marc Cucurella did well on the left flank and made a great run into the box as Nicolas Jackson assisted him to make it 1-0 after 13 minutes. The Blues had the chance to go two up shortly after but Raheem Sterling missed his penalty.

However, Sterling provided an assist for Cole Palmer to score on the cusp of half-time to reward the pressure Chelsea put on Leicester. The Foxes, on the other hand, failed to register a shot on target as they trailed by two at half-time.

The second half began in perfect fashion for Leicester as they were gifted a goal by Axel Disasi, whose misjudged back pass landed straight in the net. Just 11 minutes later, Stephy Mavididi produced a moment of magic to square the game. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall did well to find the Frenchman, whose curling effort beat the outstretched arms of Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea were given a lifeline shortly after as Leicester left-back Callum Doyle was sent-off for a last-man tackle on Jackson. With a man advantage, the Blues looked in control in the closing stages. Carney Chukwuemeka added a third after a lovely pass by Palmer, and Noni Madeueke sealed their semi-final berth with a stunning goal in the 98th minute.

Following their 4-2 win, Chelsea join Manchester City and Coventry City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from this game.

#5. Hit - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester)

The 25-year-old midfielder had quite the game for Leicester City and lacked support from his teammates at times. His decisive passing and ability to create space helped his team greatly as they looked to progress the ball with pace.

Dewsbury-Hall provided an assist for Mavididi's goal with a deft pass. He played one other key pass and also played two long balls. The Englishman won seven duels, making two interceptions, two clearances and one tackle.

#4. Flop - Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Despite providing an assist for Chelsea's second goal, Sterling had one of his worst games in a blue shirt. He was adamant to take a penalty that he earned but saw his tame effort saved with ease by Jakub Stolarczyk. He also squandered a straightforward 1-v-1 chance by firing his shot wide of the target.

Sterling also tried an unconventional free-kick routine with Palmer. He ran at the ball out of nowhere but seemed to have rushed himself as his shot flew into row Z. The forward was also dispossessed 14 times.

#3. Hit - Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

The Spaniard made a lovely start to the game and set the tone for Chelsea's attacks with his energetic sprints on the left flank. He showed great determination to get into the penalty area to meet Jackson's pass to make it 1-0 after just 13 minutes.

Cucurella won seven duels, making six clearances, three tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass and two long balls.

#2. Flop - Callum Doyle (Leicester)

The 20-year-old fullback put Leicester under tremendous pressure when they could have instead pushed for a winner of their own. Seeing Nicolas Jackson through on goal, Doyle had no option but to make a last-man tackle. Initially, Leicester were awarded a penalty but the decision was reversed.

Doyle's initial yellow card was also reversed as VAR intervened to show that the foul was committed outside the box. A free-kick was then awarded and Doyle was sent-off. The referee did not want to allow double jeopardy, hence was compelled to change the card.

#1. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Palmer had another great game and wallked away with a goal and an assist against Leicester. He showed great presence of mind and determination to sprint to the front post to tap-in Sterling's low cross to make it 2-0 on the cusp of half-time. He provided a lovely assist for Chukwuemeka to score Chelsea's third goal.

He passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including one key pass and five long balls. Palmer also won one duel and attempted eight shots, with just the goal he scored being on target.